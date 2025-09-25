Billionaire businessman Oscar Ibru dies at 67

The Nigerian business community has been thrown into mourning following the death of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Olorogun Oscar Ibru.

Family sources confirmed that the scion of the Ibru dynasty and chairman of the Ibru Organisation died after a brief illness on Wednesday. He was aged 67.

Born on August 11, 1958, Ibru was the eldest son of the late industrialist Michael Ibru and one of the leading figures in Nigeria’s corporate and philanthropic spheres.

Over the years, he played a pivotal role in expanding the reach of the Ibru Organisation across key sectors, including shipping, agriculture, aviation, oil and gas, and real estate.

A graduate of the London School of Economics, Ibru established himself as a prominent businessman in his own right, blending the legacy of the Ibru name with his own corporate and social initiatives. He was also renowned for his patronage of the arts and philanthropy, particularly in education and healthcare.

Tributes have begun to pour in from across Nigeria. Business leaders, political figures, and cultural icons have described Ibru’s passing as a monumental loss.

“He was an extremely friendly gentleman, and a socialite par excellence, who was loved so passionately by families and friends. Rest in peace, dear brother,” Dele Momodu wrote.

“Oscar Ibru represented resilience, vision and commitment to national development. His contributions to Nigeria’s economy and his generosity will never be forgotten,” one of Ibru’s associates noted.

The Ibru family, which has long been a household name in Nigeria’s commercial history, is expected to release an official statement with details of burial arrangements in the coming days.

Oscar Ibru is survived by his wife, children, and extended family.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2