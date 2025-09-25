Agbarha-Otor Kingdom, others, mourn late Olorogun Oscar Eyovbirere Ibru, Chairman of Ibru Organisation , billionaire businessman

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

The industrialist passed on at the age of 67 on Wednesday, according to family sources.

Oskar was the eldest son of the late Michael Ibru, the founder of the Ibru Organisation and Otota of Agbarha-Otor Kingdom and Agbarha-Warri Kingdom in Delta State.

He hailed from Agbarha-Otor town and Ovworo community of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli North and Ughelli South Local Areas of Delta State.

Although the cause of his death was not immediately known, sources said he died after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, the Agbarha-Otor Kingdom and Friends and business associates have been thrown into mourning over the passing of Ibru.

