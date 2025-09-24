UNIPGC Special Envoy commends Anambra Ministry for protecting women’s rights

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Amb. Uzoamaka Ezedioranma, the United Nations International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC) Special Envoy on Social Welfare and Poverty Eradication, has applauded the Anambra Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare for its efforts in safeguarding the rights of women and children.

Ezedioranma, who also doubles as the State Director of Investigation, International Human Rights Observatory (IHRO-AFARICA), gave the commendation in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

She praised the sterling qualities of the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Anambra, Hon. Ify Obinabo, for being forthright and focused on making a difference for all children and women in the state.

The special envoy noted that fighting for the rights of children and women aligned with UNIPGC’s objectives to foster sustainable peace, good governance and poverty eradication within communities.

“UNIPGC and IHRO commend Anambra Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo, for giving women and vulnerable groups a sense of belonging in Anambra State.

“Obinabo has brought her expertise, passion and energy to the fight to reduce child sales and trafficking; Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and other inhuman treatment of women who are subjected to undue negative and retrogressive cultural practices.

“We have been closely monitoring Obinabo’s exemplary work and unwavering dedication to the welfare of women and children in Anambra State and by extension the larger society.

“Her efforts have made her a leading figure in women’s affairs across the country, setting a standard other commissioners in-charge of children and women’s affairs aspire to achieve,” the special envoy said.

According to her, Obinabo’s work remained vital for the advancement of women’s rights and social welfare in Nigeria.

She called on all stakeholders and the media to support Obinabo and her ministry in their tireless efforts for the betterment of society.

“Let us stand together in support for all those who contribute to the welfare of our communities and society at large,” she added.

