Tuggar urges U.S. to work with Anchor States, highlighting Nigeria’s strategic role

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has underscored the strategic importance of renewed U.S.–Nigeria cooperation, calling for stronger investment ties during a high-level roundtable convened by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Communications Strategy to the Minister, on Wednesday.

The meeting, which brought together Vice President Kashim Shettima and top executives of leading U.S. companies, focused on investment opportunities in Nigeria’s priority sectors, including energy, agriculture, technology, and finance.

Speaking at the forum, Tuggar urged Washington to prioritize partnerships with anchor states in Africa.

“The United States should revert to working with anchor states in Africa, such as Nigeria.

Our population, abundant resources, and continental scale make Nigeria a natural destination for U.S. business partnerships.

Such a collaboration will drive down costs, allow access to a vast talent pool, and help integrate millions of informal businesses into the formal economy,” he stated.

The Minister further stressed that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria is committed to deepening economic diplomacy, creating an enabling business environment, and ensuring that global partnerships deliver concrete benefits for citizens.

He highlighted Nigeria’s demographic advantage, ongoing reforms, and continental leadership as drivers positioning the country as Africa’s premier hub for global investment.

