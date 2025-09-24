24.3 C
Lagos
September 26, 2025
Trending now

NASSLAF Chairman, Barr. Nwala preaches peace, advises some members of PASSAN to…

NAPTIP clarifies Asaba operation, rescues eight children stolen from Kano

Community leaders in Bayelsa urged to run transparent, accountable traditional administration

New NDLEA sniffer dog facility ‘ll boost fight against illicit drugs in…

Ondo NSCDC inaugurates committee on protection of critical national assets, infrastructure

10th Anniversary Memorial of Late Engr. Foluseke Abidemi Somolu , Lecture/Book launch…

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Reorganisation: Commitment to Safety, Integrity and Workers’ Rights

Condemnation Of Anti-Labour Practices By Dangote Refinery And Ultimatum To Reinstate Nigerian…

Minister Lauds NDDC for Building Infrastructure in Niger Delta

False Report of Delay in Execution of NDDC Projects

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tuggar urges U.S. to work with Anchor States, highlighting Nigeria’s strategic role

by Peter Anayo0389

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has underscored the strategic importance of renewed U.S.–Nigeria cooperation, calling for stronger investment ties during a high-level roundtable convened by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Communications Strategy to the Minister, on Wednesday.

The meeting, which brought together Vice President Kashim Shettima and top executives of leading U.S. companies, focused on investment opportunities in Nigeria’s priority sectors, including energy, agriculture, technology, and finance.

Speaking at the forum, Tuggar urged Washington to prioritize partnerships with anchor states in Africa.

“The United States should revert to working with anchor states in Africa, such as Nigeria.

Our population, abundant resources, and continental scale make Nigeria a natural destination for U.S. business partnerships.

Such a collaboration will drive down costs, allow access to a vast talent pool, and help integrate millions of informal businesses into the formal economy,” he stated.

The Minister further stressed that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria is committed to deepening economic diplomacy, creating an enabling business environment, and ensuring that global partnerships deliver concrete benefits for citizens.

He highlighted Nigeria’s demographic advantage, ongoing reforms, and continental leadership as drivers positioning the country as Africa’s premier hub for global investment.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigeria thrown into darkness as national grid collapses again

Editor

Soldiers refute allegation of fraud against CDS, COAS

Editor

“We are dying prematurely” Nonagerians urge Fed Govt to establish Old People’s Home for them in Imo

GODGIFT
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO