24.5 C
Lagos
September 24, 2025
Trending now

Re-Union of Wesley Old Girls Association held in Lagos

Actors Guild of Nigeria Lagos State chapter calls for urgent meeting

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 24, 2025

Gov Eno asks royal fathers to promote peace, unity

Afenifere deplores spate of insecurity in Yorubaland, other areas, proffers solution

Ekiti 2026: Gov Oyebanji defends certificate screening process, leads other aspirants to…

Controversies trail Gov Adeleke’s decision to spend N678m on Sango Shrine in…

Land grabbing: Ogun drags two royal fathers, others to court

Army Court slams life imprisonment on 4 soldiers over ammunition racketeering, aiding…

Natasha resumes office, says ‘it’s good to test institutions’, rules out apology…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Re-Union of Wesley Old Girls Association held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0129

From left… Vice President, Wesley Old Girls Association,  Olatide Oluwagbeminiyi; President, (WOGA)  Engr Shola Agboola; First Principal of Wesley, Mama Adebo Olabisi; Founder Wesley Old Girls Association, Mrs Funsho Oyelohunnu and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mrs Binta Adisa,  during the 2025 reunion of the old girls Wesley association on 20/9/2025. Lagos.

L-r… Vice President, Wesley Old Girls Association,  Olatide Oluwagbeminiyi; Olajumoke Adebiyi and  Ebunoluwa Ojulakolati.

From left… Vice President, Wesley Old Girls Association, Mrs Olatide Oluwagbeminiyi; President, Engr Shola Agboola; First Principal of Wesley, Mama Adebo Olabisi; Founder Wesley Old Girls Association, Mrs Funsho Oyelohunnu; Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mrs Binta Adisa; Guest, Odurinde Temitope and Adebo Patience, during the 2025 re-union of the old girls of Wesley Association in Lagos.

R-l… Adebowole Dunni; Toyin Eso;  Anifat Adeeyi; Olabisi Balogun and Kehinde Akinlofa.

Cross-section of the 1987 Set Class.

R-l… Omotayo Gearge; Ashafa Yewade; Akinnifesi Adetoyin; Bambo Oduwale and Bolanle Ayoola.

Cross-section of 1991 Set Class. during the 2025 re-union of the Old Girls Wesley Association in on 20/9/2025.on 20/9/2025  Lagos, courtesy of Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Int’l E-Waste day celebration organisis by EPRON held at University of Lagos

Peter Anayo

State of Nigerian Youth Dialogue in commemoration of Youth Day organises by members of House of Reps Committee on Youth in Parliament held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Closing ceremony of Cavista Technologies Hackathon in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO