Oil workers reject FG’s plan to sell JV oil assets

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have kicked against the Federal Government’s plan to sell its stakes in Joint Venture (JV) oil assets.

PENGASSAN and NUPENG at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja further condemned the proposed amendments to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Speaking, the President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, said both policies would destabilise the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and put the economy at risk.

The PENGASSAN president also noted that the planned sale of government stakes in JV assets would mortgage Nigeria’s future, cripple the oil industry and put the welfare of oil workers especially members of NUPENG and PENGASSAN who constitute the largest workforce in NNPC Ltd, at risk.

Stating that the government’s focus should be on how to attract investors and improve production, not quick wins that endanger tomorrow, Osifo urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and call relevant ministries and agencies to order. He stressed that Nigeria could not afford to gamble with its main source of revenue.

According to him: “The government must leave our assets alone and focus on boosting crude production, not quick cash that endangers Nigeria’s future.

“The oil assets belong to the federation, not just the Federal Government, but to all Nigerians and any move to sell them amounts to mortgaging Nigeria’s future.

“Government currently holds between 55 and 60 per cent stakes in JV assets managed in NNPC Ltd. on behalf of the federation.

“Selling these assets for quick cash will undermine our foreign exchange earnings, weaken the Naira and plunge the nation into budget deficits.”

Osifo also warned that if left unchecked, it would “weaken NNPC, bankrupt the country and endanger generations yet unborn and we say no, no, no to this plan.”

Talking on PIA, Osifo faulted the move to remove the Ministry of Petroleum from NNPC Ltd.’s ownership structure and handover control solely to the Ministry of Finance.

He said: “This is an aberration. Everywhere in the world, national oil companies operate under petroleum ministries. We will resist any attempt to alter this structure.”

Osifo further urged the federal government to focus on boosting crude oil production, which could be increased from 1.7 million barrels per day to more than 3 million barrels with the right investment climate.

Speaking, NUPENG President, Mr Williams Akporeha, called on the government to rethink its approach to economic reforms and stop considering asset sales.

Akporeha who noted that the removal of subsidy of petroleum products had already increased revenues flowing into the federation account, however, lamented that little had been done to address infrastructure and security challenges.

He said, “They told us the subsidy was draining funds. We supported its removal in the hope of better infrastructure and security. Now, with more revenue, why sell our remaining assets?

“Now the little assets that the country still has, they also want to sell them. This is not in the interest of Nigerians, nor the oil and gas industry.”

On the proposed amendment to the PIA, Akporeha described the move as premature and damaging to investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil sector, noting that the amendments being considered were targeted at weakening NNPC Ltd., Nigeria’s only national oil company.

He said: “It is too early to amend the PIA. Investors need stability, not sudden changes. Government must allow the law to work before making adjustments.

“Every oil-producing country today has a national oil company that plays a huge role in protecting national interests. Why should Nigeria strip its own NNPC of that role?”.

