Obi denies fake photos with Donald Trump, MC Oluomo

by Peter Anayo0135

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election. election, Mr. Peter Obi has debunked pictures circulating on social media which falsely suggest he held meetings with former United States President Donald Trump and Lagos transport union leader, MC Oluomo.

In a statement shared on his X handle, Obi described the images as “fake and doctored,” stressing that the accompanying claims were entirely false.

He clarified that he had not met Mr. Trump recently, nor had he held any meeting with MC Oluomo.

“These fabrications highlight the persistent dangers of fake news and disinformation in our society.

They are not only misleading but deliberately designed to confuse, misguide, and distract the public,” Obi said.

He urged Nigerians and the international community to remain vigilant, verify information before sharing, and reject propaganda that undermines truth and integrity.

According to him, if such meetings had taken place, he would have personally made them public through his verified X account.

Obi reiterated that his politics has never been about “seeking praise or cheap publicity,” but about tackling Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

He listed insecurity, the rule of law, education, healthcare, and poverty reduction as the core issues that drive his political mission.

“My politics is strictly focused on addressing the plight of suffering Nigerians, by tackling insecurity, strengthening the rule of law, investing in education and healthcare, and pulling millions out of poverty,” he said.

 

