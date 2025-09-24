Natasha resumes office, says ‘it’s good to test institutions’, rules out apology to Senate

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator Representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, has resumed office following the unsealing of her office on Tuesday morning by the Deputy Director of the Chamber’s Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabo Adedeji.

She was received by jubilant supporters ending more than six months of restriction from her legislative duties.

A video that surfaced online showed Akpoti-Uduaghan smiling as she was surrounded by hundreds of jubilant supporters, who vowed to accompany her triumphantly back to the National Assembly complex.

Addressing her supporters, she said, It is good to put institutions to the test; no one is more Nigerian than us. Senator Akpabio is not more of a senator than I am; he is not the governor of this place and he treated me like I was his servant. It’s unfortunate that we have a National Assembly run by such a dictatorship.

“We cannot cower in the face of injustice. Even though I was suspended illegally, I effectively carried out my duties as a senator to Kogi Central because I didn’t want them to suffer neglect created by this vacuum.”

Her return has been described by supporters as a symbolic end to the months-long standoff, rekindling hopes that she will soon resume her full legislative responsibilities.

The development followed the expiration of her six-month suspension earlier this month.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 after a heated dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the reassignment of her Senate seat, a decision that kept her away from plenary sessions and parliamentary work.

Though the suspension officially lapsed in September, lingering legal disputes had prevented her immediate return.

With the unsealing of her office, many observers see the move as a signal that the Senate may be softening its stance.

