Lagos targets survey of 11,397 residents to drive HIV epidemic control

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health through the National AIDS and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), is to carry out an impact survey of 6,150 households which is about 11,397 participants across the 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos State, as a means of assessing HIV prevalence and viral load suppression among adults.

The survey, which will take place between October to December 2025 is for the implementation of the Nigeria State-Level Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Impact Survey (AIS) in Lagos.

This was disclosed on Wednesday during a press briefing in Ikeja, after a stakeholders engagement on Tuesday, which brought together government officials, development partners, health experts, and community leaders under the theme: “Every Step Counts: Towards an HIV-Free Nigeria.”

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, emphasized the importance of the exercise in strengthening evidence-based planning for HIV response.

“This is an impact survey that will assess HIV prevalence, treatment coverage, and viral load suppression among adults in Lagos,” Ogboye said. “We count on the cooperation of communities, security agencies, and field workers to make it successful.”

He urged field workers to handle their tasks diligently, noting that, “Even though you are one individual in one community, the results you generate will shape national health planning. The success of this survey depends on every one of us.”

On his part, Deputy Director, Epidemiology and Strategic Information at the U.S. CDC, Dr. Ibrahim Dalhatu, described the initiative as a people-centred activity, despite its scientific basis.

“This is ultimately about people—the same people who will be engaged and who will benefit from the exercise,” Dalhatu said. “The outcomes will guide important health decisions on HIV and other diseases for Lagos and Nigeria.”

He reaffirmed CDC’s commitment to technical support, stressing that stakeholders must facilitate access for field workers and ensure community acceptance to guarantee credible results.

Representing the National Coordinator of NASCP, Dr. Adebola Bashorun, Deputy Director, Prevention at NASCP, Dr. Chioma Ukanwa, described the AIS as a globally recognized exercise vital to epidemic control.

“The survey will reach homes, communities and local governments, providing a true picture of the HIV situation,” Ukanwa noted. “We need reliable data to make informed decisions and improve healthcare outcomes.”

She urged community leaders to sensitize members, stressing that cooperation with data collectors will determine the success of the survey.

Also speaking, Director, Research Monitoring and Evaluation at NACA, Mr. Francis Agbo, said the survey provides an opportunity to track progress towards HIV epidemic control in Lagos.

“We have just concluded a similar exercise in Akwa Ibom, and Lagos is the next frontier,” Agbo stated. “The indicators will help us plan for the future.”

Director of Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Victoria Egunjobi, underscored the need for community trust and participation to ensure credible outcomes.

“Gone are the days when HIV was shrouded in stigma. Today, people living with HIV deserve dignity, respect and universal access to healthcare,” Egunjobi said. “This survey is about evaluating progress and closing gaps.”

In his presentation on Community Mobilization and Advocacy Strategy of the Survey, the Lagos State AIDS Programme Coordinator, Dr. Oladipupo Fisher, explained that the ART Impact Survey would rely heavily on grassroots participation to succeed.

