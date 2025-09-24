Insecurity: IGP assures of improvement in welfare of serving , retired police personnel

….Presents cheques to families, next of kins of deceased servicemen

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has pledged the commitment of the Police Force hierarchy to continue to improve the welfare of officers and men of the force including retired and serving personnel of the Nigeria Police.

The IGP has also presented cheques amounting to N2,171,124,041.87 to 1,574 beneficiaries and next of kins of deceased officers under the Group Life Assurance and IGP Welfare Scheme of the Police Force.

These benefits, he said, covered the policy years from 2015-2025 including recoveries of claims that remained outstanding for many decades from the past Police administrations

According to the Police boss, through persistent engagement, the Police authorities were able to secure these claims to ensure that justice is done to families who patiently waited for the Police for so long.

He said that the cheque presentation ceremony marks the 11th phase of this welfare exercise since he assumed office as the 22nd Inspector-General of Police.

He said: “In that time, we have disbursed a cumulative N24.2 billion to 9,735 families of our fallen heroes.

This is more than a statutory duty; it is a sacred trust – a trust to ensure that the memory of our departed officers remains alive and their families are not left behind.

“To the families here today, I extend my deepest condolences. We know the void left by your loved ones cannot be filled by any monetary sum.

Yet, these cheques are a symbol of our collective gratitude and a pledge that you remain part of the Nigeria Police family.

“Let me reaffirm, with utmost clarity, that the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force – whether serving, retired, or departed-remains a cardinal priority of this administration.

“Welfare is not a footnote in our agenda; it is the heartbeat of our reforms. We are redesigning our welfare architecture to make it stronger, more transparent, and more responsive.

We are digitising our processes so that entitlements flow without delay, and we are ensuring that no family of a deceased officer is ever left unattended or made to feel forgotten”.

The Police helmsman commended the diligence and professionalism of the Insurance Unit of the Nigeria Police Force for their efforts that led to the payment of the benefits.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his continuous support of the agency and commended the Ministry of Police Affairs for supporting the Police Force and for honouring their obligations.

Twenty families out of the 1,574 family members of deceased Police personnel collected these cheques from the IGP, while others would also get their entitlements at Force welfare office.

They include spouses of late DSP Peter Sunday, late ASP Lucky Danladi, late Insp James Tase, late ASP Ibrahim Ango, late ASP Musa Abdullahi, Late ASP Ape Louis, late Insp Lydia Shuaibu, late Insp Buba Nasada, late Insp Sanusi Abubakar, late Insp Obeche Martin, late Insp Pascal Ahmed and late ASP Sumaila Abubakar among others.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2