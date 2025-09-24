Gov Eno asks royal fathers to promote peace, unity

.Swears in new chairman of Traditional Rulers Council

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has sworn in the Paramount Ruler of Abak Local Government Area, Akuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia as the new Chairman of the State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, with a charge for continuous partnership for the promotion of peace and unity as a catalyst for development of the State.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of traditional rulers, assuring that with effect from October 1, 2025, their monthly allowance will be reviewed upwards and approved the appointment of a Personal Assistant for each Paramount Ruler.

He enumerated some of the efforts of the government at caring for the traditional institution saying, “We have provided official vehicles to our Royal Fathers, and some that were over five years old were replaced with new ones. We are equally intervening in their healthcare needs, outside of the quarterly healthcare package we have been providing. The stipends, upkeep, and other allowances will be reviewed upwards across board.

“We treasure the role you play, especially at the grassroots level, and we want to show in practical terms that we care and remain dedicated to encouraging and supporting your efforts,” he said.

He appealed to the Paramount Rulers and royal fathers to continue to support the Government and work closely with their respective local government Chairmen.

“Though they are your children, you should acknowledge the fact that they have constitutional roles to play as the leaders of Councils that you serve.

“There is a need for a harmonious working relationship and to recognize that the Local Government Chairmen are the Chief Executive Officers of your Local Government Areas, and they need to be accorded respect, as they, in turn, must ensure that they accord the same respect to you as their fathers. That is the kind of symbiotic relationship that is required between our Chairmen and our royal fathers.

“Let me put it right once and for all, the issue of Paramount Rulers directing investors to talk to them when it has to do with oil and gas. Please I want to plead that our fathers should allow the Local Government Chairmen to perform their roles, and at the same time work with you to ensure that we welcome our investors. Let us not have a divide and rule approach because what that does is to scare away investors.

“The Chairmen of Local Government Areas should take charge of their Local Government Areas and work according to the law to ensure peace and harmony, and ensure a welcoming atmosphere for all our investors,” he said.

Governor Eno, who has been very committed to the welfare of every sector in the State, assured the traditional rulers that government will continue to work with them, adding that besides the interventions in the case of healthcare of some of the monarchs, there was a need to have health insurance for royal fathers and their wives, so that they can continue to have access to quality healthcare.

He appreciated the immediate past Chairman of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Odidem Etim Edet, for his meritorious service to the State, and congratulated the new Chairman as well as the newly-recognized traditional rulers who were presented with certificates of recognition.

The Governor also appreciated the President-General of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, for his fatherly disposition and support at ensuring peace in the State

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong, commended the Governor for his leadership strides and impact, saying the prevailing peace, political tolerance and bipartisan disposition of the Governor have further created an atmosphere where citizens can thrive regardless of their political leanings.

“Your Excellency, you have demonstrated, in words and deeds, your avowed commitment to redefining the status of our Traditional Institution. It is obvious that you have accorded so much respect, dignity and reverence to the Institution.

“Let me therefore assure you that our Royal Fathers and the entire Traditional Rulers are deeply appreciative of your benevolence, especially in the sustenance of their welfare packages. Our Royal Fathers are also grateful to His Excellency for the Quarterly Medical Allowance and other incentives too numerous to mention,” he said.

In his remarks, Ntenyin Etuk appreciated the Governor for prioritizing the welfare of the paramount rulers through prompt release of funds for payment of the arrears and allowances of the Royal fathers, and called on the new chairman to emulate his predecessor, Odidem Etim Edet by moving the traditional institution higher through quality representation and promotion of peace and unity.

The immediate past Chairman, Odidem Edet, also appreciated the Governor for the opportunity to serve and assured him of his continuous support for the peace and unity of the State.

