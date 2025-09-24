Glo Foundation unveils N5m STEM challenge for girls  

In celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child, Glo Foundation, Globacom’s corporate social responsibility arm, is committing millions of naira to encourage girls nationwide to pursue studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

To achieve this, the Foundation has launched the “Glo Innov8” National STEM Competition for Girls in Senior Secondary Schools nationwide. The initiative, designed as a STEM-driven challenge, will award winning schools with prizes worth N5 million.

According to the Foundation, the competition is aimed at inspiring young girls to “Compete, Innovate and Win”, while also strengthening their confidence and expanding their knowledge in STEM subjects.

“This is our modest way at Glo Foundation of celebrating and encouraging the girl child to focus more on the studies of STEM subjects and pursue careers in these areas in future so as to become problem solvers for the country,” the foundation stated.

The school with the most outstanding project will receive a cash prize of N2,000,000. In addition, the two students representing the school will each be awarded a laptop, while the Teacher/Mentor/STEM Coordinator will receive N200,000. Students and mentors from the schools that place 2nd and 3rd will also take home consolation prizes.

Entries for the “Glo Innov8” National STEM Competition, which began on Monday, September 15, will run until October 5, 2025.

Schools across Nigeria interested in participating can register by visiting https://glo-foundation.com/ glo-innov8/ and completing the entry form for a chance to STEM their way to N5,000,000.