Ekiti Guber: Kayode Ojo laments over petitions piled-up against him

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A frontline aspirant in the Ekiti State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Kayode Olubunmi Ojo has lamented that some unnamed detractors lined up several frivolous petitions against him to activate his disqualification and prevent him from participating in the planned APC congress election scheduled for October 27, 2025.

The primary election is to pick the party’s flag-bearer for next year’s Ekiti governorship polls.

Addressing newsmen after his screening on Wednesday, the confident Engr. Ojo assured supporters that there is basically nothing to worry about, concerning the petitions, because “I am in the race to win the election.”

He promised to reply to the petitions before the end of this week, adding that the complaints filed against him were simply frivolous and aimed at discrediting his candidacy.

“Generally, the screening went well. The committee members are respected people and they acknowledged the fact that I am a very senior party member, a core party man and an unrepentant loyalist of Mr. President.

“However, like in every battle, there are people who want to take undue advantage of the present situation. They have submitted several petitions against me, which I have to officially respond to before the congress election.

“There is no cause for alarm. They are just raising unnecessary dust where there is none. They are trying to set up a conspiracy that will not hold water.

I believe that it is the last struggle of a drowning man. When a man is drowning, he tries to grab at any straw to keep afloat,” Ojo stated, assuring that even with the petitions, victory would be delivered for the APC and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ekiti come 2026.”

He described the process as a fair and transparent screening exercise, while also accusing Governor Biodun Oyebanji of engaging in anti-party activities.

Engr. Ojo assured that his loyalty to the party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remained absolute and was recognized during the screening exercise by committee members.

He also denied allegations that he was involved in anti-party activities, arguing that it was the governor who appointed several members of the opposition into government without requiring them to join the APC.

“How can I be involved in anti-party activities? I am a core party member. We all know who has been doing anti-party. I am not the one who appointed over 170 card-carrying members of the opposition into the government.

Rather, I have been helping party members, employing them, and supporting their families,” the aspirant countered.

He reminded the party leadership that the Ekiti 2026 governorship election will serve as a defining moment for the state and the party, saying everything must be done to get it right for the party to retain the state and win it for the President’s reelection.

Hon. Abimbola Olajumoke Olawunmi, the last aspirant who was screened on Wednesday, also complained about petitions against her, describing it as a mere distraction but vowed not to step down for anyone.

Aspirants screened sofar include the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, Hon. Abimbola Olajumoke Olawuunmi, Engr. Ojo Olubunmi Kayode and Hon. Omolayo Oluremi.

