Ekiti 2026: Gov Oyebanji defends certificate screening process, leads other aspirants to face panel

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship screening exercise was flagged-off on Tuesday with the incumbent, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, allowed to take the first shot with the 7-member panel.

The screening exercise, which was conducted behind closed doors hoprs to avail the panel the opportunity to look into every aspect of the aspirants history, including academic records to ensure that the documents meet the guidelines set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tuesday’s screening commenced at exactly 10 am with the panel hosting the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who spent only ten minutes with the committee and he came out smiling with satisfaction after about 10 minutes.

Addressing APC correspondents after the screening, Oyebanji commended the Ekiti State Governorship Screening Committee for the thorough and transparent process, insisting also that the transparency of the process will help the party avoid future crises.

He expressed the hope of securing the ticket to fly the flag of the APC again in the 2026 election and disclosed that his credentials were carefully scrutinized after which the panel asked him a few questions and he expressed confidence in the impartiality of the committee.

His words: “I must commend the APC for putting this structure in place. It will save the party from a lot of problems. I have absolute confidence that the party will get it right.”

While declaring that democracy thrives on participation and describing the party congress as a healthy and necessary process, Oyebanji also urged party members to unite, remain peaceful, and supportive, promising to respect the final decision when announced.

“This is only the screening stage. Next comes the conference committee, then the election proper. Whoever emerges must be supported, because it is not just about the aspirants, it is about returning our party to power and serving the people.”

The second APC aspirant who was screened on Tuesday, Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo, told newsmen after her screening that, despite being a contender, she would happily step down for the incumbent governor because she believes in the supremacy of the party.

Atinuke, however, stated that it would have been nice for a woman to be given the opportunity to govern Ekiti State for the first time, pointing out that women, as good managers of men and materials, would take the development of the state to the zenith.

