Economy on upswing as 14 banks meet new capital requirements –CBN

.As MPC slashes interest rate to 27%; first cut in 5yrs

.CPPE, NECA ,other stakeholders applaud apex bank’s easing of credit conditions, caution on limitations

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, says 14 Nigerian banks have fully met the new capital requirement in the ongoing recapitalisation exercise.

Cardoso said this on Tuesday in Abuja, while presenting a communiqué from the 302nd meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CBN introduced a new minimum capital base requirement for banks, with tiers depending on licence type.

Before then, the last major bank recapitalisation exercise in Nigeria was in 2004, when the CBN raised the minimum capital requirement for all banks from two billion Naira to N25 billion.

This was a significant increase that led to a major consolidation in the banking sector, as the number of banks was reduced from 89 to 25 through a series of mergers and acquisitions.

In the current recapitalisation exercise, commercial banks with international authorisation now have a new capital requirement of N500 billion.

Commercial banks with national authorisation have N200 billion as capital requirement, and commercial banks with regional authorisation have N50 billion.

Merchant banks have a requirement of N50 billion, non-interest banks (national) N20 billion and non-interest banks (regional), N10 billion.

According to Cardoso, members of the MPC acknowledged the significant progress in the ongoing bank recapitalisation exercise, as 14 banks have fully met the new capital requirement.

“They, therefore, urged the CBN to continue the implementation of policies and initiatives that would ensure the successful completion of the ongoing recapitalisation exercise,” he said.

He said that the committee further noted the successful termination of forbearance measures and waivers on single obligors, which has helped to promote transparency, risk management, and long-term financial stability in the banking system.

“The MPC reassured the public that the impact of the removal of forbearance is transitory and does not pose any threat to the soundness and stability of the banking system, price, and other domestic developments.”

Cardoso had earlier announced the decision of the MPC to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 27 per cent from 27.50 per cent.

The committee also adjusted the standing facilities corridor around the MPR to +250/- 250 basis points and adjusted the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for commercial banks to 45 per cent from 50 per cent.

It, however, retained the CRR for merchant banks at 16 per cent, while keeping the Liquidity Ratio unchanged at 30 per cent.

According to the CBN governor, the committee introduced a 75 per cent CRR on non-TSA public sector deposits to enhanceliquidity management.

He said that the committee’s decision to lower the MPR was predicated on the sustained disinflation recorded in the past five months.

He said that the decision was also informed by projections of declining inflation for the rest of 2025, and the need to support economic recovery efforts.(

Also, The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has reduced the country’s benchmark interest rate to 27.00 per cent, the first cut in 2025 after three consecutive pauses.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced the decision at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja following the conclusion of the 302nd MPC meeting held on September 22 and 23. All 12 members of the committee were in attendance.

Cardoso said the committee decided to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate by 50 basis points, adjust the Standing Facilities corridor to +250/-250 basis points, raise the Cash Reserve Requirement for commercial banks to 45 per cent while retaining that of merchant banks at 16 per cent, and introduce a 75 per cent CRR on non-TSA public sector deposits. The Liquidity Ratio was left unchanged at 30 per cent.

“The Committee decided as follows: 1. Reduce the Monetary Policy Rate by 50 basis points to 27.00 per cent. 2. Adjust the Standing Facilities corridor around the MPR to +250/-250 basis points. 3. Adjust the CRR for commercial banks to 45 per cent while retaining that of merchant banks at 16 per cent. Introduce a 75 per cent CRR on non-TSA public sector deposits. 4. Keep the Liquidity Ratio unchanged at 30.00 per cent,” Cardoso said.

.CPPE commends CBN’s easing of credit conditions

However, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for measures aimed at easing credit conditions in the economy.

Dr Muda Yusuf, CPPE’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision marked a clear policy shift toward supporting growth and investment after a prolonged phase of aggressive monetary tightening to curb inflation.

He was reacting to the outcome of the 302nd meeting of the MPC held in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MPC reduced Nigeria’s baseline interest rate, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), from 27.50 per cent to 27 per cent.

The committee also lowered the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for commercial banks from 50 per cent to 45 per cent, while retaining it at 16 per cent for merchant banks.

It kept the Liquidity Ratio unchanged at 30 per cent but adjusted the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +250/-250 basis points from +500/-100 basis points.

Yusuf described the MPC’s decision as a strategic and well-timed shift from a phase of stabilisation to one of accelerating growth.

He said if sustained and complemented by fiscal and structural reforms, the measures would stimulate growth, create jobs, boost private sector performance, and enhance government revenues through an expanded tax base.

“The CPPE regards this as a step in the right direction toward building a more resilient, inclusive and growth-oriented Nigerian economy,” Yusuf said.

According to him, the policy easing comes at a time when Nigeria has recorded five consecutive months of declining inflation, an indication that previous tightening measures were yielding results.

“Having restored a measure of macroeconomic stability and slowed inflationary pressures, the MPC’s pivot toward growth is both logical and timely,” he said.

Yusuf noted that high interest rates in recent quarters had constrained private sector credit, raised the cost of funds, and slowed business expansion.

“By lowering the MPR and CRR, the CBN is deliberately working to improve liquidity conditions, reduce borrowing costs and unlock capital for productive sectors of the economy,” he said.

He explained that the move would not only improve credit conditions and encourage new investments but also strengthen financial intermediation and ensure macroeconomic stability.

While welcoming the monetary easing, Yusuf stressed that fiscal policy must play a complementary role to fully unlock Nigeria’s growth potential.

He urged fiscal authorities to sustain consolidation efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability, preserve investor confidence, and prioritise critical infrastructure investment to reduce production and logistics costs.

According to him, the government must also strengthen the regulatory and institutional framework to foster a business-friendly environment, while addressing security challenges that continue to constrain private sector investment and rural productivity.

NECA commends CBN on rate cut, cautions on limitations

Also, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for reducing the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), while warning about potential limitations of the decision.

NECA Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, stated on Tuesday in Abuja that the modest rate cut must translate into real economic benefits for households and businesses across Nigeria to have a meaningful impact.

At its 302nd meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) lowered the MPR by 50 basis points to 27 per cent and introduced new measures on cash reserve and liquidity requirements.

Oyerinde noted inflation had steadily declined, with headline inflation dropping to 20.12 per cent in August from 21.88 per cent in July, based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

“For over five months, inflationary pressures have eased.

“This provides critical space for policymakers to balance price stability with the urgent need to stimulate real economic growth,” Oyerinde said.

He warned that the impact of the rate cut would depend on effective transmission mechanisms.

He said without this, the intended boost to credit access and economic expansion might not materialise.

“If credit costs are lowered, businesses can access financing, expand operations, and create jobs.

“However, high cash reserve ratios may continue to constrain lending and undermine these expected outcomes,” he said.

In spite of overall inflation easing, Oyerinde highlighted that food inflation remained persistently high, putting pressure on household budgets and eroding the disposable income of average Nigerian families.

“Macroeconomic stability only becomes meaningful when Nigerians feel tangible relief, especially through lower food and living costs,” he emphasised, urging deeper economic reforms beyond monetary policy adjustments.

Oyerinde called on the government to complement monetary actions with fiscal reforms addressing exchange rate instability, insecurity in farming communities, and inefficiencies in energy and transport infrastructure.

“It is time to complement price stability with deliberate growth stimulation.

“This is the message Nigerians need right now to find relief from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis,” Oyerinde said.

