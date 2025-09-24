David Mark mourns Solomon Ewuga

25.7 C
Lagos
September 24, 2025
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 24, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo0107

…..Describes him as public servant of repute

 

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Solomon Ewuga.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Mark said, “Ewuga, who also served as Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under President Olusegun Obasanjo and represented Nasarawa North in the 7th Senate, was a “distinguished public servant of repute who demonstrated fidelity to the ideals of nationhood.”

In a condolence message to the government and people of Nasarawa State, Mark lamented that Ewuga’s death came at a time when his wealth of experience and knowledge were most needed to guide Nigeria through turbulent political times.

“As a journalist, Ewuga was forthright. As a lawyer and a parliamentarian of note, he stood up to be counted when it mattered most.

” In Ewuga, the nation, especially the political class, has lost a vibrant and dependable ally. We shall miss his robust and objective contributions to national development,” Mark said.

He urged the government and people of Nasarawa State, as well as the bereaved family, to take solace in the fact that Ewuga lived an exemplary life and left indelible footprints in the sands of time.

 

