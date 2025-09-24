Controversies trail Gov Adeleke’s decision to spend N678m on Sango Shrine in his home town Ede

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s approval of N678 million for the reconstruction of the Sango-Timi shrine and groove in his hometown, Ede, has been met with mixed reactions.

The Sango-Timi is an annual festival held in Ede, Osun State, which honors the Yoruba god of thunder, Sango, and celebrates the cultural heritage of the Timi of Ede.

According to the details of the project sighted by our correspondent on the official website of the Osun State government, the project was awarded to Atomhans through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, the Coordinator, Osogbo Development Action Group, ODAG, Omosola Olabode, urged Governor Adeleke to prioritise investments in projects with sustainable economic value rather than concentrating state resources on ventures tied to his hometown.

He enjoined the Governor to focus on the Osun-Osogbo Festival, the Sacred Grove, and Olumirin Falls, which have consistently shown capacity to attract visitors and generate steady income for the state rather than channelling resources into politically motivated projects.

In his words, “It is disheartening to see the government spending recklessly on projects that add little or no long-term value to our economy, while neglecting treasures that hold immense potential for growth and prosperity.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke, during his campaign, promised that the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — would be upgraded and given the attention it deserves. This sacred grove is not just a cultural pride of Nigeria but also a tourism hub that attracts global attention every year. Proper investment in its preservation, infrastructure, and promotion would not only strengthen our cultural heritage but also create jobs, attract tourism revenue, and boost the local economy.

“In addition, the Olumirin Waterfalls in Erin-Ijesa stand as another natural wonder with the capacity to generate massive revenue for Osun State if given the right attention. With improved access roads, modern facilities, and proper promotion, the waterfalls could draw tourists from across the world, just as other countries have done with their natural heritage sites.

“Instead of spending close to a billion naira on Sango shrine and groove in Ede which have no economic benefits on Osun State let alone of Nigeria, such funds could be more productively channeled into sustainable assets like the Osun-Osogbo Festival — which has consistently proven to be a reliable source of revenue for both the government and the people of Osun State — as well as the Osun Grove and Olumirin Falls. These sites have the potential to keep generating revenue year after year, long after the glamour of one-off projects or politically motivated festivals has faded.

“The call is simple: spend where it matters. Protect and invest in Osun-Osogbo Grove, Olumirin Waterfalls, and other heritage and tourism assets that can put Osun, and indeed Nigeria, on the global map for the right reasons.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2