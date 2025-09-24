23 C
September 25, 2025
Celestial Church of Christ Oasis of Wonders Parish Convention 2025 held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo087

From left… Host Shepherd, Celestial Church of Christ, Oasis of Wonders Parish, Prophet Michael Olawale, award recipient and Shepherd, CCC PraiseVille, Prophet (Dr.) Kunle Hamilton, and Chairman, CCC Oasis of Wonders, Evangelist Kehinde Oyetade, during the 2025 Convention of CCC Oasis of Wonders, tagged “Higher Ground” held in Lagos recently.

 

