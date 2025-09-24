Anambra guber: APC strategizes on taking over Awka Govt House, inaugurates campaign council

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The All Progressive Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate for the 8 November Anambra state election, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, Tuesday, during the inauguration of the state APC campaign council, vowed to wrestle power from Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of APC faithful at its party headquarters in Awka, state capital, Ukachukwu stated that it has been destined that he will be elected the next governor of the state.

“We will take over Anambra, create employment opportunities, have an agricultural chain to boost food production and employment, economically, Anambra is at the bottom; we will bring it back from 33 where it is ranked, to the first five states with the best economy.

“We will ensure water supply, the taps will run in cities, our hospitals are glorified mortuaries currently, it is not certificates that make people but what you have in your brain.

“They said I am owing someone #1billion, I am worth billions of naira, so there is no way I will be owing #1billion, those who blackmail me before their present position bowed when they saw me because they know I am not their equal.

“They discuss us, my deputy and myself, because they know we are working. Speaking the English language will not put food on the table. They are too small for me to discuss,” Ukachukwu posited.

He added that security would be restored, stating that without security, the state would not move forward and that industrial clusters would be established to create empowerment.

Earlier, his Deputy, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, said that the state needed to be changed for the better, adding that the people can not continue to be in one place.

She expressed optimism that with the way the APC is going, both at the Federal and State levels, there is hope of the party taking over Anambra for better welfare to the people.

Inaugurating members of the state campaign committee, the Southeast Vice chairman of the party, Dr. Ijeomah Anodi Ogbu, said that APC was so much Interested in taking over Anambra and urged the members of the committee not to leave any stone unturned in delivering the state to APC.

The Director General, DG, of the campaign committee, Dozie Ikedife (Junior), in his speech, said that the campaign would be intensified to ensure a landslide victory for APC come 8 November Anambra election.

