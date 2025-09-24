Afenifere deplores spate of insecurity in Yorubaland, other areas, proffers solution

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere on Tuesday expressed concern over the current situation of insecurity in Yorubaland and in some other parts of Nigeria.

At its caucus meeting held at the residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the group also flayed the deplorable condition that banditry had assumed, particularly in parts of Kwara, Kogi, Ogun, Ondo and Oyo States, the seeming genocide in Benue, Plateau, Niger and Katsina states.

The Afenifere caucus also considered some of the socio-economic situations prevailing in the country, urging the government to work harder on its economic reform policies in order to ensure that the country’s economy bounces back and becomes stronger.

Though the group enthused that security agencies are trying their best, it observed that a lot still needs to be done to stem the undesirable insecurity situation going on in different parts of the country.

In a communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi Afenifere called for accelerated actions for the urgent take-off of the much-announced state police.

Making particular reference to the suggestion of the National Security Adviser, Mr. Nuhu Ribadu that local communities should be encouraged and funded to defend themselves, it felt that both kinetic and non-kinectic strategies should be employed to combat banditry and terrorism.

It urged community leaders, politicians and the locals to identify and check internal saboteurs and those who are collaborating with criminals.

Besides, Afenifere expressed the need for strong policies on justice, fairness and a determination to ensure that no group of people constitutes a danger or threat to other people, especially in their ancestral homes.

According to the communique, “Afenifere seeks the procurement of modern technology equipment to be appropriately deployed. Some of these are drones, closed-circuit cameras, etc. Security personnel should also be motivated and encouraged.

“All the Impediments against the enforcement of Anti-Open grazing laws passed by some state governments be removed. This is to put a check on the destruction being visited on farmlands and stem farmers/herders clashes.

“The federal and state governments should also encourage business entrepreneurs and individuals in the livestock sector to set up ranches.

“The meeting lauds the federal government for the road projects being carried out in various parts of the country.

It again called for reconstruction works to be accelerated on the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa-Akure Road,

Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomoso-Ilorin Road, Ibadan-Ijebu-ode Road, Ibadan-Abeokuta Road among others.

“We call on the authorities to prevail on contractors who have been mobilized to quickly move to the sites while those who are already on sites should expedite actions.

“As Afenifere has repeatedly advocated, we strongly believe that Restructuring of the country is a panacea for tackling most of the country’s problems.

In this wise, we call for an urgent Bill to be sent to the National Assembly for this purpose”.

Afenifere used the occasion to congratulate Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as he ascended the exalted throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland,

It prayed that his reign would be long, peaceful and development-oriented.

