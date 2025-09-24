24.5 C
September 24, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Entertainment

Actors Guild of Nigeria Lagos State chapter calls for urgent meeting

by Peter Anayo0143

The newly elected Chairman Of Actors Guild Of Nigeria (AGN) Lagos State Chapter, High Chief Ashiedu Songito Gabriel, has called for an urgent meeting inviting all registered and intending members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos State Chapter, to their Monthly Meeting, slated to commence on Thursday, 25th September, 2025, 12:00 pm at O’JEZ Lounge, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Reiterated that all members are strongly encouraged to attend, as important matters affecting the guild will be deliberated upon.

It is paramount that Members who were recently removed from the official AGN platform are required to come prepared with verifiable proof of membership. Kindly note that possession of the guild’s identity card alone does not guarantee membership status.

Your punctuality and active participation will be highly appreciated as we move the guild forward together.

 

