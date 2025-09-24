2027: Enugu Unity Forum lists reasons Gov Mbah deserves second term

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu East Senatorial zonal chapter of the Enugu State Unity Forum (EUF) has lauded Governor Peter Mbah’s transformational leadership, expressing confidence that his performance will secure him a second term in 2027.

The group said that there are more than a thousand reasons the Governor deserves the support of every resident in the state for a second term administration, stating that the Igbo have an adage that a good road is worth several repeat journeys.

They noted that there is no nook and cranny of the state that has not felt the positive impact of the Governor in the less than two and a half years administration of Governor Mbah, such as in education, healthcare, agriculture, industrialization, transportation, economic empowerment, security and many more.

The Forum made the encomium when it paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Nkanu West Local Government Area, Hon. John Ogbodo, at the council Secretariat Agbani, on Tuesday.

Coordinator of the ENF in Enugu East zone, Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwatu, stated that they were eager to repay Governor Mbah for the good things he has continued to do in the state by re-electing him into office in 2027.

Dr. Nwatu described Governor Mbah as a visionary and transformational leader who came prepared to reposition Enugu State for greatness.

He said that the residents are pleased with his administration and have shown readiness to return him to office.

The coordinator further revealed that the group will inaugurate its local government and ward structures for Nkanu West in October.

“These structures will galvanize support for Dr. Peter Mbah’s second-term bid. Our major job is to let people know the good works of the governor while appealing to them to support him,” he explained.

Nwatu also introduced executives in all six local government areas of the state, disclosing that the ward structures are being put in place for a complete framework of the campaign.

In his remarks, the Nkanu West council chairman, Hon. John Ogbodo commended the forum for what he described as “marketing a good product,” adding that their efforts would make his campaign for the governor easier.

“The good works of the governor have equally made the task of campaigning for him, so simple and quite easy,” Ogbodo said.

He highlighted some of Mbah’s achievements in Nkanu West, including the Amodu–Akpugo–Akpawfu–Amagunze road, the construction of 14 Type 2 hospitals, and Smart Green Schools across the 14 wards.

“In all these, the governor has committed over one billion naira in all the 260 wards across the state.

In our humble way, we have done quite a number of projects: we have completed a toilet facility at Eke Agbani Market, we are at the painting stage of a modern abattoir, we have three boreholes, and work is ongoing at the Ozalla Motor Park, not forgetting the urban renewal activities,” the chairman stated.

In a vote of thanks, Hon. Robert Arum, the deputy coordinator of EUF in Enugu East senatorial zone, praised the council chairman for the warm reception, noting that they were surprised at the scale of projects he had executed, describing him as “Governor Peter Mbah’s replica.”

