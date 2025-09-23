Women Affairs Minister puts Nigeria at forefront of global Gender Equality agenda

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

With her powerful address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, once again positioned Nigeria at the forefront of global conversations on gender equality, earning admiration for her clarity, vision, and unwavering passion for the empowerment of women and girls.

Delivering Nigeria’s statement at the High-Level Meeting to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, the Minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, describing it as a “transformative vision” to dismantle discrimination and empower women everywhere.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, on Tuesday, it noted that the minister highlighted progress made in Nigeria, including higher school enrolment for girls, women shattering barriers in leadership and business, stronger laws against gender-based violence, and expanded opportunities in science and governance.

However, the Minister acknowledged persistent challenges such as systemic inequalities, climate change, conflict, and the digital divide, which continue to undermine the well-being of women and girls globally.

Outlining Nigeria’s renewed commitments, she emphasized education as the most powerful investment in breaking cycles of poverty, while also spotlighting initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Women Agro-Value Expansion Programme, designed to empower 10 million women across the agricultural value chain.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim further stressed Nigeria’s zero-tolerance stance on gender-based violence and highlighted deliberate policies, including Special Reserved Seats, to increase women’s representation in governance and decision-making.

The minister stated: “Thirty years after the landmark Beijing Conference, we gather here to commemorate history, but also to accelerate its transformative vision: a world where gender equality isn’t an aspiration, but a lived reality for every woman and girl.

“In 1995, our nations made a solemn promise: to dismantle discrimination, to champion women’s rights, and to unleash their full, magnificent potential.

Nigeria embraced that promise with conviction, knowing our national progress is inseparable from the empowerment of our women and girls.

“Today, we celebrate remarkable progress. More girls are in school than ever before. Women are shattering barriers in leadership, business, science, and public life.

Stronger laws are in place to combat violence and discrimination.

“Yet, we must be honest with ourselves: the road ahead remains long. Millions of women and girls still face systemic inequality, violence, and exclusion. Global crises, from climate change to conflict and the digital divide, are deepening their vulnerability.

At this pace, the 2030 target for gender equality risks becoming a deferred dream.

“As we mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the unfinished business of the Sustainable Development Goals looms large.

The pace of our progress must not only be maintained; it must be accelerated. For Nigeria, this renewed commitment means turning our pledges into tangible programs and measurable outcomes.

“Our first and most vital investment is in the education of our girls, which we see as the surest pathway out of poverty and the bedrock of our future.

We are mainstreaming climate resilience and digital inclusion into our education system, leveraging our National Gender Policy and our Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy to ensure women are not left behind in the technological revolution.

“This foundation is amplified by our drive for economic empowerment, unlocking women’s entrepreneurial spirit through flagship programs like the Renewed Hope Women Agro-Value Expansion, which aims to empower 10 million women throughout the agricultural value chain and other empowerment-focused Social Impact Interventions that are being introduced to advance and include Nigerian Women and Children in Nigeria’s Agenda 2050.

“This progress cannot be sustained without a commitment to safety. We are taking a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence, enforcing stronger laws, expanding survivor support, and, most critically, driving a profound cultural shift where men and boys become active champions of change.

“Finally, as women rise through education and empowerment, we must ensure their voices are heard at the highest levels of power.

In this regard, we are deliberately increasing women’s representation in governance and decision-making through the Special Reserved Seats, because a nation is only as strong as the voices it empowers. Women are therefore not an afterthought in Nigeria’s future; they are the driving force.

“Excellencies, the verdict of history is clear: nations that empower women are more prosperous, more peaceful, and more resilient.

Gender equality is not just a human right; it is an economic imperative, a social necessity, and the very foundation of sustainable development and peace.

“Let this 80th General Assembly be remembered for its actions. Let it mark the moment we, as a global community, turned pledges into progress and rhetoric into results.

Nigeria stands ready to work with all nations, civil society, and the private sector to fulfill the promise of Beijing, for every woman, for every girl, everywhere”.

