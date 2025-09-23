Wike dismisses criticism, emphasizes importance of infrastructure

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has on Monday dismissed criticisms that his administration was focusing too much on roads, noting that infrastructure was foundational to development in any city.

The minister who argued this during flagged off of the construction of access roads ILS 02 and ILS 03 (Timipre Sylva Street) in Mabushi District, pledged that Abuja will experience massive infrastructural transformation before the end of President Bola Tinubu’s first term.

Wike emphasizes that the new roads marked another step in actualizing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes modern infrastructure, efficient transportation, education, healthcare and youth empowerment in the nation’s capital. He added that ongoing projects were fully funded to avoid abandoned projects.

“By the time Mr President’s tenure expires, Abuja will be a different city. In terms of infrastructure, Abuja will compete with other known cities of the world. What we are doing is implementing the vision of the President, and no sector will be left untouched”, he said.

“Don’t bring projects when you don’t have the money. If you award contracts without funding, you only raise false hopes. That is why we are ensuring that every project we flag off is backed by available funds”, he stated.

Relatively , Wike inspected ongoing works at the Court of Appeal complex in Dakibiyu, Jabi District, and judges’ quarters in Gishiri.

Expressing satisfaction with the pace of work on the judiciary housing projects, the Minister expressed concerns over delays at the Court of Appeal site.

“I am not too satisfied that the contractor will meet the promised timeline, but I believe the project will not exceed this year,” he said, adding that he had summoned the contractor for urgent talks.

Wike commended the President’s commitment to the welfare of judicial officers, stressing that decent accommodation would help strengthen judicial independence.

“With what Mr President has put out, it shows he wants our judges to be independent and safe, not living among criminals. That is why these quarters are very important,” he said.

The FCTA is revitalizing its efforts to complete key infrastructure projects, including the Mabushi road and judiciary housing schemes, which had previously stalled or faced significant delays under past administrations.