PSG’s Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or

France international and PSG winger, Ousmane Dembele, has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or, football’s most prestigious individual accolade.

The announcement was made on Monday night at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, where football’s biggest stars gathered to celebrate the outstanding performers of the past year.

Dembele’s triumph marks a significant milestone in his career, recognizing his exceptional performances, consistency, and impact on both club and country throughout the 2024-25 season.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2