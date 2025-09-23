Praise Machine lines up top artistes for Birthday Concert

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, Bishop Nathaniel Berenugo, popularly known as Praise Machine, will on Sunday, September 28th 2025, celebrate his birthday with a Praise concert featuring some A-rated Nigerian gospel artistes for his birthday bash.

Praise Machine, on his Facebook page, declared the concert in commemoration of his birthday celebration as the Next Level birthday concert. His words: Guess what, something is about to hit Lagos as never before. It’s the Next Level concert; that is my birthday concert on the 28th, September 2025 at 4pm. Red carpet starts 3pm.”

The Dancing Bishop further disclosed that his Next Level birthday concert will hold at Church of God Mission, off Airport Road, Mafoluku, Ajao Estate, Lagos. Among Nigerian A-listed gospel artistes slated to minister in praise worship songs at the concert are Minister Buchi, Aity Inyang, Yinka Alaseyori and Dare Justified, among others. Aside from the artistes, the all evening Bishop Praise Machine Next Level birthday concert will also feature some prominent Nigerian preachers.

“Archbishop John Osa-Oni will be in the house, Archbishop-, elect Isaac Idahosa, the Jesus’ soldier; Rev. Ben Eragbai among other great servants of God will be there. You can’t afford to miss it. Tell somebody to tell somebody it is your next level. It’s time to come and dance into your next level,” the dancing bishop declared.

Nathaniel Berenugo, also called Dancing Bishop, is a famous Bayelsa state-born gospel music minister, producer, worshiper and complete gospel entertainer. He has been in the gospel music ministry for over 30 years with a couple of outstanding recorded albums to his credit. Some of his best-selling gospel music album titles include Baba You, Inside Jesus No Wahala and Jesus Will Never Fail.

Dancing bishop began his gospel music ministry as a chorister at Victory Gospel Church in 1986. He was later ordained a pastor in the church. Upon his ordination, the then amiable budding gospel singer proceeded to Word of Faith Bible Institute (WOFBI). He further attended some other Bible colleges where he was equipped for ministry before launching out full-time as a gospel music minister.

“Since I became full-time time God has been faithful to me. He has helped me to travel wide within and outside Nigeria with my music.” How did he arrive at his famous stage name, Praise Machine? “The name Praise Machine was given to me over 20 years ago when I was leading praise worship at a programme, and someone from the congregation just remarked, this boy is a praise machine. That sticks! So, I adopted Praise Machine as my brand name, and over the years many people have been calling me Praise Machine or Dancing Bishop.”

Despite his gargantuan size, Praise Machine flexibly mesmerizes energetically while ministering as if he is upped with anabolic steroids in his system. but none of that. He says what distinguishes a good performer is gift; not ability. He says he finds it very easy to carry his big frame body on stage “because of God’s natural endowment upon my life,” which he says surpasses learning and ability.

“If you are naturally gifted with unique talents in any area of acting, it will be very easy for you to perform an unusual agility in that area of your gifting. But if you just learned the act, you won’t find it easy to express or display an unnatural agility. My body size does not impede my body carriage in whatever bend, direction, shaking, or twisting I feel like while ministering. It comes naturally,” he expressed.

Although Praise Machine regards the American Grammy Award-winning gospel singer, Donnie Mcclurkin as his foremost role model, he expresses that he has greater agility than Mcclurkin because of his African dance background, particularly from the stock he comes from in the South-South Nigeria renowned for their famous Owigirri dance, which is the hallmark of his stage razzmatazz.

Praise Machine grew up in the famous slum of Ajegunle, Lagos. He studied marketing at Lagos State Polytechnic before coming into gospel music At a point he veered into church running without progress, From Badagry to Iwo, Ibadan, Sagamu back to Lagos, he searched for fulfillment until he returned to his calling as music director of Praise Chapel of Rev. Nwachukwu’s Okoye where he released his first album, Inside Jesus No Wahala followed by Jesus Will Never Fail.

Aside from several awards to his kitty in recognition of his exploits in the gospel music ministry, the BAME Award-winning Praise Machine is reputed as an encyclopedia of the names and contacts of numerous high-calibre Nigerian preachers of substance due to his seamless relationship and free-flow interaction with the ‘Who’s Who’ among Nigerian famous preachers across the states of the country.

The effervescent Dancing Bishop was ordained Bishop some few years ago, becoming the first gospel music bishop in Nigeria. Some of his contemporaries in gospel music include the now late Sammie Okposo, Buchi, Tope Alabi and Faith Ajiboye, among other top Nigerian gospel acts. The amiable, humble and friendly Bishop Praise machine is happily married to his very beautiful wife.

