Our ambitious roadmap for women’ ll energize Lagos economy — Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday pledged that his administration would energize the State economic growth through a roadmap already in place for women in the State.

The Governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, made the disclosure at the 2025 WAPA Connect conference held at the Lagos Continental Hotel Victoria Island.

The programme was organized by the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA.

Sanwo-Olu said the theme of the conference, ‘Investing in Lagos Women: Investing in Growth,’ reflected the administration’s vision for a greater Lagos that champions the growth of every woman.

He added that his administration has rolled out a women’s empowerment roadmap showing its commitment to breaking down barriers against women.

“WAPA Connect will assist us in uniting women in Lagos to our roadmap.

We have focused on building policy to ensure we achieve our aim. Our policies are ambitious and clear, which is to advance our roadmap.

We want to strengthen our alliance with stakeholders and our commitment to improving our data connection on women.

Our mission is to empower women and give them access to finance to build their businesses,” he said.

The Governor maintained that investing in women is part of nation-building and his administration would continue to place a premium on gender equity and women empowerment.

According to him, “Lagos is dedicated to inclusive government. We are keen on developing impactful policies. We commend the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation for this conference.

We want women to know that Lagos believes in you and we will invest in you.”

In her remark, the Commissioner for WAPA, Mrs Bolaji Cecilia Dada said the WAPA Connect conference was designed to bring women from different professions to connect and build businesses together.

She described the conference as a unique platform where women can come together to network and share ideas, stressing that investing in Lagos women would contribute to the economic growth of the State.

“When we empower women, we are strengthening families and expanding our state’s economy.

WAPA Connect is about building bridges and empowering women to dream bigger.

When women rise, Lagos grows and the community prospers,” she said.

While rolling out the achievements of the ministry in the past years, Dada said the ministry has established 19 skills acquisition centres across the state where trainees are taught various skills such as fashion design and dress making, catering and hotel management, computer and ICT skills, textile weaving, among others.

Others, according to her include the successful graduation of 28,913 students from the centres, while 6,200 families have received food items through the ministry and another 17,213 beneficiaries have been given tools under the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative, MESI.

The Commissioner commended the Governor and his deputy for policies that have put women at the forefront of productivity, inclusive growth and the heart of development.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Mrs Funmi Omotoso commended the commissioner for sustaining the conference over the years and for placing women at the centre of its agenda.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2