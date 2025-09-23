Obidigbo, an Igbo leader issues strong caution as Joe Igbokwe opposes Nnamdi Kanu’s release

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

An Igbo leader, Chike Obidigbo, has warned of the dire implications of what he called the conspiracy of silence by Nigeria’s political class towards the deteriorating health condition of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

His warning comes at the same time a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Igbokwe, kicked against the demand for Kanu’s release.

Igbokwe described as unbelievable the call for the release of Kanu.

He was particularly reacting to a post by Nollywood Actress, Rita Edochie who pleaded with the Federal Government to consider releasing the IPOB leader.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress said that Kanu’s release will foster the restoration of peace especially in the South East.

According to her, Kanu is “too unique to be in captivity”, claiming that “everything he said from beginning to the very end has happened”.

However, Igbokwe in a counter post on Facebook, claimed that he “feels like vomiting” after reading the post.

He wrote, “I just read Mrs Rita Edochie’s plea for Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom and I feel like vomiting.

“Maybe she did not know what happened in the South East from 2015 to 2025. This is unbelievable. Mama biko nakpuo be ji. Okwua kariri gi. Alu melu”.

Meanwhile, Obidigbo has warned that the continuous detention of Kanu could plunge the country into a grave crisis.

He noted that the prolonged incarceration of the IPOB leader and refusal to allow him access to quality healthcare suggest a calculated plot to provoke Igbo people and engineer another genocidal attempt similar to the pogrom that culminated in the civil war.

Obidigbo blamed South East politicians for turning a blind eye to the alleged abuses of Kanu’s fundamental rights, noting that while politicians from other parts of the country are putting heads together to resolve social contradictions in their zones, Igbo politicians choose to live in denial.

The elder statesman decried what he sees as the hypocrisy of Nigeria’s political elite over the double standards allegedly adopted against Kanu, stressing that the troubling health condition of the IPOB leader should be a source of great worry to those in authority in Nigeria.

He stated, “We have seen people that took up arms in insurrection against Nigeria being offered amnesty.

“We have just been treated to a worrisome sight of armed bandits being received on a red carpet to discuss possible end to their villainy and murder of citizens.

“Seeing all these, it beggars belief that Nnamdi Kanu, whom Nigeria spent huge sums of money to kidnap from Kenya, is being kept in solitary confinement for calling for restructuring of the country through referendum, which is the highest expression of democratic choice.

“Many citizens have called for the review of Nigeria’s political structure, especially following the expiration of the 100 years’ amalgamation experiment in 2014.

“Why should Kanu suffer double jeopardy for expressing frustration over Nigeria’s hypocrisy?

Is he the only one expressing such disgust over the malformed entity called Nigeria?”

On Monday the Federal High Court, Abuja, fixed September 26, 2025, to rule on the no case submission made by Kanu in the terrorism charge filed against him.

