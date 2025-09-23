Obasa hails Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has hailed the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, noting that the ties will further strengthen mutual collaboration between the two countries.

The Speaker joined other dignitaries, including diplomatic corps, government functionaries, and corporate bodies, to celebrate the People’s Republic of China’s 76th anniversary at a colourful celebration held in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, September 22.

In his keynote speech on the ‘Nigeria-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,’ Obasa extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of China on the historic milestone and toasted to stronger ties between the two nations.

He traced Nigeria and China’s partnership to the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, and commended the shared respect and mutual collaboration between the countries.

According to him, the relationship between Nigeria and China has grown to withstand international changes, but mutual trust has been enhanced continuously while practical cooperation has yielded fruitful outcomes.

He cited a recent media report credited to the Consul General of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, who said that bilateral trade between China and Nigeria reached $15.48 billion between January and July 2025.

The Speaker also referenced the renewal of a 15 billion Yuan ($2 billion) currency swap agreement, which is expected to strengthen cooperation and promote bilateral trade and investment between both countries, and streamline trade transactions by eliminating the need for US dollars as an intermediary currency.

He cited local arms production and military training through Chinese support as part of efforts to improve security in Nigeria and across Africa, which he said is already bearing fruit.

He linked these significant outcomes to the resolutions reached during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit in September 2024, to China , where he attended the Beijing Summit on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

“During the visit, President Xi Jinping and President Tinubu had a cordial and in-depth exchange on China-Nigeria relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest, Obasa recalled.

“The two Presidents agreed that both countries stood at a new historical starting point as significant representatives of major developing countries and emerging economies. And they resolved that their strengthened strategic cooperation will propel a new dynamic for China-Africa relations in the new era.”

Obasa praised China’s support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, which promotes economic development and improves people’s welfare, while maintaining national unity, social stability, security, and peace.

He also highlighted China’s contributions to infrastructure projects in Lagos, saying, “Lagos has witnessed remarkable growth through significant Chinese investments in the development of critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and rail systems, which have enhanced our economic landscape and enriched our societies.”

Obasa called for continued collaboration to address global challenges like climate change and economic inequality and expressed confidence in a shared prosperous future.

In her welcome address, Yuqing said that the increase in trade volume reflected the growing strength of China-Nigeria relations, describing Nigeria as China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa.

She corroborated Obasa’s declaration that the elevation of relations between both countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership at the 2024 FOCAC Summit had created broader prospects for cooperation.

According to her, collaborations in infrastructure, energy resources, trade, culture, and education continue to deepen while bringing tangible benefits to the citizens of both nations.

“Nigeria and China, guided by the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, and all-round cooperation, have yielded remarkable results,” she said.

Yuqing also commended the Chinese community in Nigeria for contributing to cultural exchanges, local development, and charity initiatives, urging them to remain bridge-builders in strengthening China-Nigeria friendship.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2