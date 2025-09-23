MTI receives Best Customer Service Market Research Agency awards

Marked Trend International (MTI), a global market research agency, has been awarded “Best Customer Service Market Research Agency of the Year’’ by the African Brand Awards.

The annual event which is held at WATERCREST Event Center, Ikeja, Lagos, aimed to identify, recorgnise and reward exceptional brands and leaders in Nigeria and Africa for their contributions to economic growth, innovation and excellence.

According to the organisers, the award also hoped to foster a strong branding culture, promote African brands globally, inspire innovation, and bridge gaps between investors and viable African businesses.

Speaking at the ceremony, which came under the theme “Building ICONIC Brands in Africa: The Strategic Role of Business leaders, the Executive Director of Market Trend International, Victor Ebhomenye, lauded the organisers of the award for recognising MTI in such a capacity.

According to him, “I feel appreciated that our hard work is being recognised by the public.

“The award will provide us with the required endorsement to assure prospective clients and existing clients of quality deliveries.

Given a brief history of MTI, Ebhomenye said that it was established in l986 as one of the pioneer market and social research agencies in Africa.

Explaining further, he said: “In 20I0, the company re-branded from Market Trends Nigeria to International to maintain its core strengths and seize future opportunities “This led to the expansion of the business to key market research agencies across the globe.

Other winners this year are Royal Exchange Prudent Life Plc, First Insurance Brokers Limited, NNPC Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), XPARK 360, Kano Electricity and a host of others.

