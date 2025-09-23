MAY Foundation partners Edo State Government on Anti-human Trafficking Campaign

In a bid to reduce incidences of human trafficking, irregular migration, sexual exploitation and drug abuse, a non-governmental organization, MAY Foundation, has reached a partnership with Edo state government through the Ministry of Education to amplify the campaign.

The partnership was recently confirmed between the founder of the Foundation, Amb Mariam Ashley Yusuf and the Edo State Ministry of Education.

Amb Mariam Yusuf expressed delight with the commitment of the state government to drive the awareness that will speak to the dangers of trafficking and sexual abuse.

“Slowly but steadily, this objective is being actualized and today the Government of Edo State under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo is partnering with MAY Foundation to deliver this message to the good people of Edo”, she said.

She also announced that a 1-day conference has been fixed to hold in the ancient city of Benin on the 25th of September, 2025 in driving this campaign.

Amb. Mariam Yusuf also said efforts are ongoing to partner with the First Ladies of the 36 states of the Federation on this noble campaign so that it will trickle down to grassroot.

“The objective is simple—to enlighten Nigerians on the dangers of human trafficking, drug and sexual abuse as a means to safeguard future generations”, she said.

According to her, the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has also demonstrated commitment towards the protection of women and children, stating that MAY Foundation is ready to collaborate or partner with her office.

Among those expected at the conference on 25th of September, 2025 in Benin include, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, Executive Governor of Edo State, Her Excellency Mrs. Edesili Anani conducting First Lady of Edo State, Honorable Ayodele Olawande, Honorable Minister for Youth Development, (Dr) Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, Commissioner for Education, Edo State, Her Excellency, Mrs. Osaretin Idahosa, Wife of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Amb Dr Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director Africa,100 Most Notable Peace Icon Africa and a host of other dignitaries from the organized private sector, Federal and State Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2