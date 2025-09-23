Labour tasks FG on payment of arrears of Public Servants

…Frowns at dispersal of protesting workers at Finance Ministry
UFOMBA UZUEGBU
Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has renewed appeal to
the Federal Government to take necessary steps to pay outstanding entitlements to
Public Service employees just as it frowned at the forceful dispersal of workers who
converged at the Federal Ministry of Finance on 15th September 2025, to drive home
their demands for payment of outstanding entitlements.
In a Statement issued on Thursday, the ASCSN Secretary-General,
Comrade Joshua Apebo, stated that for the past ten years, the Union has continued
to present several memoranda to the Federal Government to pay Public Service
employees their outstanding entitlements.
“These entitlements include but are not limited to: salary, promotion and
elongation arrears, 1st 28th days in lieu of hotel accommodation, duty tour allowance
(DTA), payment of allowance to Education Officers who were dislocated from
Unity Schools in the North-East, disarticulation of Junior Secondary Schools from
the Senior Secondary Schools to create vacancies in the Directorate level,
regularization of appointment of PTA teachers, among others”.
“Indeed, at various Annual General Meetings of Chairmen of the 110 Federal
Unity Schools including Federal Education Quality Assurance Service (FEQAS) in
the past five years including the one held in May 2024 in Lagos, Resolutions were
passed and forwarded to the Federal Ministry of Education and thereafter in January
this year 2025, an ultimatum was issued to the Federal Ministry of Education by
this Union to implement all the demands,” the Union emphasized.
“Constant invasions of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) by
Federal Government employees demanding for payment of legitimate accumulated
entitlements or protesting unfair Labour practices constitute a great embarrassment
to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda policy and this should not be
allowed to continue,” the Union stated.
The ASCSN stressed the need for the Federal Ministry of Finance and the
Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) to provide immediate
financial backing to pay all outstanding entitlements owed Education Officers and
other Public Servants without further delay.
It also recalled that when President Olusegun Obasanjo regime tried to
privatise the Unity Schools, the Association went to court, embarked on 7-week
strike, mobilised Leaders of Thought, Royal Fathers, Religious Leaders, sister
Trade Unions, Parent Teacher Associations, Students Unions, Civil Society Groups
Among others., and the process was stopped in 2010 when President Goodluck Jonathan
restored the Junior Secondary components of the Schools that had already been
disarticulated in preparation for phasing out the Federal Government Colleges
completely.
According to the ASCSN, the Union has continued to send memoranda and
letters to Council and to the Presidency emphasizing the need to restore payment of
Gratuity to Public Service employees stopped, for inexplicable reasons, in 2004
when the Pension Reforms Act was enacted even through that Law did not abolish
payment of gratuity to Public Servants.
“Certainly, a Trade Union that has done all this over the decades to protect
the interest of their members cannot be linked to any mischievous attempt by a few
misguided staff of the Federal Ministry of Finance to impede the demands of Union
members,” the ASCSN stressed.