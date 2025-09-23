Labour tasks FG on payment of arrears of Public Servants

…Frowns at dispersal of protesting workers at Finance Ministry

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has renewed appeal to

the Federal Government to take necessary steps to pay outstanding entitlements to

Public Service employees just as it frowned at the forceful dispersal of workers who

converged at the Federal Ministry of Finance on 15th September 2025, to drive home

their demands for payment of outstanding entitlements.

In a Statement issued on Thursday, the ASCSN Secretary-General,

Comrade Joshua Apebo, stated that for the past ten years, the Union has continued

to present several memoranda to the Federal Government to pay Public Service

employees their outstanding entitlements.

“These entitlements include but are not limited to: salary, promotion and

elongation arrears, 1st 28th days in lieu of hotel accommodation, duty tour allowance

(DTA), payment of allowance to Education Officers who were dislocated from

Unity Schools in the North-East, disarticulation of Junior Secondary Schools from

the Senior Secondary Schools to create vacancies in the Directorate level,

regularization of appointment of PTA teachers, among others”.

“Indeed, at various Annual General Meetings of Chairmen of the 110 Federal

Unity Schools including Federal Education Quality Assurance Service (FEQAS) in

the past five years including the one held in May 2024 in Lagos, Resolutions were

passed and forwarded to the Federal Ministry of Education and thereafter in January

this year 2025, an ultimatum was issued to the Federal Ministry of Education by

this Union to implement all the demands,” the Union emphasized.

“Constant invasions of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) by

Federal Government employees demanding for payment of legitimate accumulated

entitlements or protesting unfair Labour practices constitute a great embarrassment

to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda policy and this should not be

allowed to continue,” the Union stated.

The ASCSN stressed the need for the Federal Ministry of Finance and the

Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) to provide immediate

financial backing to pay all outstanding entitlements owed Education Officers and

other Public Servants without further delay.

It also recalled that when President Olusegun Obasanjo regime tried to

privatise the Unity Schools, the Association went to court, embarked on 7-week

strike, mobilised Leaders of Thought, Royal Fathers, Religious Leaders, sister

Trade Unions, Parent Teacher Associations, Students Unions, Civil Society Groups

Among others., and the process was stopped in 2010 when President Goodluck Jonathan

restored the Junior Secondary components of the Schools that had already been

disarticulated in preparation for phasing out the Federal Government Colleges

completely.

According to the ASCSN, the Union has continued to send memoranda and

letters to Council and to the Presidency emphasizing the need to restore payment of

Gratuity to Public Service employees stopped, for inexplicable reasons, in 2004

when the Pension Reforms Act was enacted even through that Law did not abolish

payment of gratuity to Public Servants.

“Certainly, a Trade Union that has done all this over the decades to protect

the interest of their members cannot be linked to any mischievous attempt by a few

misguided staff of the Federal Ministry of Finance to impede the demands of Union

members,” the ASCSN stressed.