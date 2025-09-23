KingMakers Company officially endorses Enugu Tech Festival 2026

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The KingMakers Company, also owners of BetKing Nigeria Ltd, has officially endorsed the Enugu Tech Festival 2026 scheduled to be one of the largest technology gatherings in Africa.

The endorsement was penned in Lagos during a meeting between Chief Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of KingMakers and the Enugu State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Lawrence Eze, and his ETF team.

Speaking on the endorsement to newsmen on Tuesday in Enugu, Eze said that “the endorsement is huge good news for ETF 2026, also known as ETF 2.0”.

He said that with KingMaker’s endorsement, ETF 2026 would be something bigger and powerful, adding: “With Gossy Ukanwoke putting his stamp on this, we are set for innovation, community and impact.”

Eze said that it was on Gov. Peter Mbah’s foundation and vision of innovation that the ETF was being built to last for ages.

According to him, ETF is serving as a testament of Gov. Mbah’s administration’s dedication to making “Enugu the Silicon Valley of Nigeria and a true beacon of progress in Africa.”

“Enugu State is the fastest rising state in Nigeria, and this remarkable growth is no coincidence but a direct result of the visionary and innovative leadership of His Excellency, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

“His focus on digital transformation, smart governance, and youth-driven development continues to inspire confidence, attract investment and create opportunities for sustainable growth,” he said.

Eze said that an anticipated 50,000 participants would be at the ETF 2026 as it would be quite huge, adding: “The ETF aims to showcase educational exchanges, foster collaboration among tech-innovators and boost entrepreneurship”.

The commissioner said that a Central Planning Committee for the festival had been inaugurated, which consisted of a Local Organising Committee (LOC) and an Advisory Board.

“We are eager for participants to engage in thought-provoking discussions centered on the convergence of energy and technology, ultimately exploring sustainable methods that can propel our society forward,” he said.

Earlier, Ukanwoke said that under his leadership, KingMakers (BetKing) had done more than just offering gaming/sports‐betting entertainment, adding: “It has continued to drive social impact, especially around inclusion and support for para-athletes in Nigeria”.

He said, “Being guided by a philosophy of empowerment or “KingMaker Philosophy”, the company have helped others to succeed; thus, investing in education, innovation and meaningful tech-innovation driven change.

“We have strong involvement in technology, education, and human development; and before BetKing, I founded Beni American University (online), worked in EdTech that helped traditional universities go online, among others.”

The ETF 2026, scheduled to hold between Feb. 24 and Feb. 27, 2026 at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, is expected to attract global tech-innovators, policymakers, investors and industry leaders.

The ETF 2026 with the theme – “Coal to Code: Energy in New Form”, would feature exhibitions, keynote speeches, innovation showcases and strategic partnership forums designed to drive sustainable development through technology.

