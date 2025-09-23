24.7 C
PSG’s Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or

House 2 House Initiative Launches Nationwide Agenda for Unity

by Editor0219

 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The House 2 House Initiative of Nigeria has launched a nationwide agenda aimed at redirecting citizens’ mindsets towards building a better Nigeria.

According to the group’s convener, Mr. Robert Swem, the plan is designed to promote unity among Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by focusing on positive narratives about the country.

The moves aims to promote unity among Nigerians across different religions, ethnicities, and political affiliations, as its encourage citizens to focus on good things about Nigeria and avoid portraying it in a bad light globally.

He emphasized that the House to House initiative will motivate young people (constituting over 60% of the population) not to give up on Nigeria , and address negative perceptions through sustained efforts for unity, peace, togetherness, and prosperity.

“We are a non -partisan organisation that is dedicated to the building of one indivisible country for the good of all.

“We are keen on harnessing homogeneous opinions on issues that affect our common good and lend support towards the success of the country.

“House 2 House is willing to collaborate with governments at all levels, international & local development partners, and other civil society organisations in propagating ideals that we believe have value addition to the lives of Nigerians as well as our micro communities.

“We are available for genuine engagements that will deepen trust,confidence and nationalism. We have established our presence in the 36 states and FCT Abuja, to facilitate strategic partnerships with willing states and various interest groups” Swem said.

