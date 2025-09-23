Ethical reorientation, critical to institutional growth, staff development – Faleye

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has emphasised on factors that drive progress in an organization, stating that ethical reorientation is critical to institutional growth and staff development.

Faleye spoke in his goodwill message at the Workshop on Ethical Reorientation organized by the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) NSITF Domestic Unit for its union coordinators across the Fund’s Regional and Branch offices in Nassarawa State.

Commending the organizers, the ASSBIFI-NSITF Domestic Unit leadership, the Managing Director said the “programme touches the very heart of institutional growth and staff development.”

He continued that “The theme, “Ethical Reorientation to Enhance Awareness of Responsibilities in Promoting Management Policies and Core Values, could not have come at a better time.”

He seized the occasion to thank the staff for the support shown him since he assumed duty in July 2024, nothing that “that support has been instrumental in fostering industrial harmony, which in turn has provided me with the enabling environment to stay focused on delivering on our mandate.

Without harmony, focus becomes difficult, but with unity, the road to progress is clearer and more achievable.”

Harping on the need for teamwork and strong work Ethics, Barrister Faleye said “Together, we must build bridges, not walls; deepen synergy, not suspicion; and move from fragmented efforts to collective impact.

This is the spirit that will carry our Fund to greater heights.”

He quoted Chief Obafemi Awolowo, that said: “It is only through cooperation, hard work, and perseverance that we can achieve greatness as a people.”

According to Faleye, the “workshop is more than just a capacity-building exercise. It is a reaﬃrmation of our

duty to the Nigerian worker and to the Nigerian state.

It is a call to reﬁne our perspectives, improve our coordination, and realign our daily responsibilities to the core values that sustain this Fund.”

Assuring of Management’s continued support for programmes promising better outcomes such as this, he urged participants to go beyond listening to practicing lessons learnt.

“Let us leave here with renewed conviction that each of us has a role to play in the growth of the NSITF.” He noted.

Earlier In his opening remarks, ASSBIFI President, Comrade Olusoji Okewole, said the workshop was organized “to foster ethical awareness and align responsibilities as leaders and staff with organizational policies and core values.”

The workshop runs from Monday through Tuesday and has also human resources professionals of the Fund in attendance.

