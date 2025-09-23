Ejigbo LCDA chairman consoles victims of state demolition exercise

The Executive Chairman of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Aare Taoheed Adebayo Taiwo (TAT), has sympathized with residents affected by the recent demolition exercise carried out under powerlines in Oke Afa and Ailegun Ward.

The demolition, which was conducted by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), was in line with the state government’s directive to clear structures erected under high-tension powerlines. The exercise follows notices and enforcement warnings that have been in place since 2024.

During the visit, Aare TAT met with community members and expressed empathy over the losses they suffered as a result of the exercise. He assured them of Ejigbo LCDA’s support in mitigating the impact of the demolitions and promised that their concerns would be communicated to the appropriate authorities.

The Chairman reiterated the importance of adhering to urban planning regulations, emphasizing that the state’s decision was aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing future hazards associated with illegal constructions under powerlines.

Residents of Oke Afa and Aliegun ward appreciated the Chairman’s visit and his effort towards making sure the environment is habitable to all and sundry. They also used the medium to appeal to the government for assistance and intervention.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2