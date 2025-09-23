27.9 C
Photo Gallery

Chief royal Ifechukwu Asianya, Ogbuefi Ugochinyelu ,celebrates birthday with thanksgiving at AVMC in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0135

L-r …The Celebrant Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya, Ogbuefi Ugochinyelu, Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji and   Venerable Layi Akinwande, during his birthday thanksgiving celebration at Arch bishop   Vining memorial church cathedral in Lagos, 21/9/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Traditional prime minister (onowu) of ndigbo na Isolo,  Chairman/ CEO Royal Investment Company Limited, Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya, Ogbuefi Ugochinyelu Agbawo Dike Izu, his wife Lolo Ifeoma Asianya give Praise to God during the Thanksgiving.

L-R …The Obasewa of Ile-Ife, Chief John Odeyemi,  with former Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, during the church service.

L-r …Barrister (Mrs) Nkechi Agubuzor; Barrister Chinedu Agubuzor; the celebrant Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya and Princess  Chinyere Ekekezie.

President of Young Men Christian Association (YMCA), Archbishop Winning Memorial Cathedral, Dr Olorunfemi Ojo (middle), presenting a gift to the celebrant Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya, Ogbuefi Ugochinyelu, Member (YMCA), Chris Obuekwe and others.

Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya received a gift from members of the Anambra Anglican Fellowship, Archbishop Winning Memorial Cathedral, led by Chris Obuekwe and others, during the visit.

L-r …Onowu Surulere, Onowu Engr. Victor Samuel; Onowu Egbeda, Chief Chibuike Iwu and Onowu in Alimosho, High Chief Hawey Ejere.

L-r…Onowu Ifako Ijaye, Boniface Udensi; Onowu Ejigbo, Godwin Ekezie; Onowu Oshodi, Chief V.C. Onwuso.

L-r …Chief Alex Ajibo; Ezeudo of Isolo Eze Udo Ikem Agbasi; The Celebrant Chief royal ifechukwu Asianya, Ogbuefi Ugochinyelu; his wife Lolo Ifeoma Asianya, Barrister Nkechi  Agubuzor and a guest.

Onowu Surulere, Onowu Engr. Victor Samuel  (3rd) left and others presenting their gift, Traditional Prime Minister (onowu) of Ndigbo na Isolo,  Chairman/ CEO Royal Investment Company Limited, Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya. while others watch.

L-r …High Chief Promise Nwobu with Ezeudo of Isolo Eze Udo Ikem Agbasi.

Cross Section of the guest, during his birthday thanksgiving celebration at Arch bishop   Vining memorial church cathedral in Lagos, 21/9/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

