27.9 C
Lagos
September 23, 2025
Trending now

Drug abuse one of the greatest threat to Nigeria’s future, Marwa warns…

Anambra Police command arrests soldier who staged own kidnap

2027: Nasarawa APC declares support, loyalty to Governor Sule

CBN slashes interest rate by 50 basis points to 27%

APC Chieftain, Ngwu, slams politicians heating up polity

Our ambitious roadmap for women’ ll energize Lagos economy — Sanwo-Olu

Obidigbo, an Igbo leader issues strong caution as Joe Igbokwe opposes Nnamdi…

Ethical reorientation, critical to institutional growth, staff development – Faleye

Praise Machine lines up top artistes for Birthday Concert

Chief royal Ifechukwu Asianya, Ogbuefi Ugochinyelu ,celebrates birthday with thanksgiving at AVMC…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

CBN slashes interest rate by 50 basis points to 27%

by Peter Anayo077

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has reduced the interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing it down from 27.5 per cent to 27 per cent.

This followed the decision of the 12 members of the Committee at its 302nd meeting held on September 22nd and 23rd, 2025.

The asymmetric corridor around the MPR was retained at +260 and -250 basis points, providing a framework for liquidity management and signaling the CBN’s cautious approach toward market volatility.

The asymmetric corridor around the MPR was retained at +260 and -250 basis points, providing a framework for liquidity management and signaling the CBN’s cautious approach toward market volatility.

It also reduced the cash reserve requirement to 45 per cent for commercial banks and retained that of merchant banks at 16 per cent.

The Committee has also introduced a 75 per cent cash reserve requirement on non-TSA public sector deposits.

Meanwhile, the liquidity ratio has been left unchanged at 30 per cent

Details shortly…

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

FCT Area Council Polls: INEC tasks CSOs on delegates/vote buying syndrome

Peter Anayo

Soludo, a danger to Igbo nation, unfit to hold public office -IPOB

Peter Anayo

Senate bows to pressure from northern colleagues, leaders, suspends controversial Tax Reform Bills

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO