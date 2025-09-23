CBN slashes interest rate by 50 basis points to 27%

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has reduced the interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing it down from 27.5 per cent to 27 per cent.

This followed the decision of the 12 members of the Committee at its 302nd meeting held on September 22nd and 23rd, 2025.

The asymmetric corridor around the MPR was retained at +260 and -250 basis points, providing a framework for liquidity management and signaling the CBN’s cautious approach toward market volatility.

It also reduced the cash reserve requirement to 45 per cent for commercial banks and retained that of merchant banks at 16 per cent.

The Committee has also introduced a 75 per cent cash reserve requirement on non-TSA public sector deposits.

Meanwhile, the liquidity ratio has been left unchanged at 30 per cent

