APWEN Champions Nigeria’s future with groundbreaking Women-Led Engineering initiatives

In a compelling address, Engr. Dr. Adebisi R. Osim, President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), unveiled a transformative vision for Nigeria’s engineering landscape at the upcoming 2025 International Conference, Exhibition, and AGM. Highlighting a year of unprecedented growth, resilience, and innovation, she emphasized APWEN’s pivotal role in empowering women and youth to drive Nigeria’s manufacturing revival.

From the successful Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp to nationwide STEM competitions inspiring thousands of young minds, APWEN’s initiatives have significantly increased female participation in engineering and fostered industry-academia collaborations. The association’s groundbreaking projects, including the FunSTEM expansion and policy advocacy, have directly empowered over 1,000 girls and women, with a measurable boost in STEM interest and gender equity.

Looking ahead, APWEN aims to double down on impact in 2026—expanding technical training, launching a national STEM certification system, and advocating for increased government funding and female representation in manufacturing leadership. As Dr. Osim calls on media, sponsors, policymakers, and young Nigerians to join this movement, she underscores that Nigeria’s engineering future depends on innovation, collaboration, and bold action—now.

This landmark event promises to showcase Nigeria’s engineering prowess and women’s leadership, setting a new course toward industrial revitalization and inclusive growth.

