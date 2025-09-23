24.7 C
Lagos
September 23, 2025
Trending now

MTI receives Best Customer Service Market Research Agency awards

8th African Parliamentarian budget offices , annual conference held in Abuja

FG commend Renaissance Production Increase, Call for more oil, gas investment

APWEN Champions Nigeria’s future with groundbreaking Women-Led Engineering initiatives

Women’s economic empowerment key to sustainable development- FCT Minister

Wike dismisses criticism, emphasizes importance of infrastructure

House 2 House Initiative Launches Nationwide Agenda for Unity

Labour tasks FG on payment of arrears of Public Servants

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 23, 2025

PSG’s Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

APWEN Champions Nigeria’s future with groundbreaking Women-Led Engineering initiatives

by Peter Anayo0177

In a compelling address, Engr. Dr. Adebisi R. Osim, President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), unveiled a transformative vision for Nigeria’s engineering landscape at the upcoming 2025 International Conference, Exhibition, and AGM. Highlighting a year of unprecedented growth, resilience, and innovation, she emphasized APWEN’s pivotal role in empowering women and youth to drive Nigeria’s manufacturing revival.

From the successful Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp to nationwide STEM competitions inspiring thousands of young minds, APWEN’s initiatives have significantly increased female participation in engineering and fostered industry-academia collaborations. The association’s groundbreaking projects, including the FunSTEM expansion and policy advocacy, have directly empowered over 1,000 girls and women, with a measurable boost in STEM interest and gender equity.

Looking ahead, APWEN aims to double down on impact in 2026—expanding technical training, launching a national STEM certification system, and advocating for increased government funding and female representation in manufacturing leadership. As Dr. Osim calls on media, sponsors, policymakers, and young Nigerians to join this movement, she underscores that Nigeria’s engineering future depends on innovation, collaboration, and bold action—now.

This landmark event promises to showcase Nigeria’s engineering prowess and women’s leadership, setting a new course toward industrial revitalization and inclusive growth.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Media Parley, commissions Electric Vehicles , unveils new logo at main gate held at UNILAG

Peter Anayo

Dr. Abiola Arogundade, presents Certificate of Participation , toolbox to a beneficiary of just concluded Solar Energy Installation upscaling programme

Peter Anayo

Sun award 2023 held at Eko hotel in Lagos.

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO