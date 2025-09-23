APC Chieftain, Ngwu, slams politicians heating up polity

….asks them to stop distracting Tinubu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Hycienth Ngwu, has urged politicians to stop heating the political environment (polity) and distracting the focused President Bola Tinubu.

Ngwu, a former South-East Publicity Secretary of the APC, gave the warning while speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday on the current sterling performance of Tinubu

According to him, recent events have proven that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu understands very well, not only Nigeria’s political landscape, but its economic terrain.

“His prompt stoppage of subsidy has resulted in much money being made available to all tiers of government.

“And the effects have been seen in numerous infrastructure developments, human empowerment and many other transformations being witnessed throughout the nation in recent times.

“For the first time in decades, our economy is growing at more than 4 per cent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The Naira has consistently been gaining value against dollars and other foreign exchanges,” he said.

The APC chieftain noted that the troubling food inflation in the country has been on a continuous decline in recent times.

“These are evidence that the economy is stabilising,” he added.

He noted that Tinubu in his wisdom and understanding of the political terrain, has restored peaceful democracy and civilian rule in Rivers as well as carefully reuniting all political differences in the state.

“Gov. Simi Fubara of Rivers State, resuming office after six months of suspension, stated that the timely intervention by the President to declare a state of emergency in his state was a saving grace for democracy in the state.

“So, one wonders why the hue and cry by opposition politicians.

“Our political class, instead of condemning, should give kudos to the President for being proactive and support him to achieve more for the overall interest of all Nigerians.

“Politicians should shun selfish interest and put first the interest of the masses, which the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is truly committed to achieving,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2