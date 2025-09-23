27.9 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Anambra Police command arrests soldier who staged own kidnap

by Peter Anayo043

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested self self-kidnapped soldier, Samuel Ekezie, Male, 38 years, from the personnel of the 302 Artillery Regiment, Nigerian Army, Onitsha.

The suspect, it was gathered, allegedly staged his own kidnap to extort money from his family members.

According to the state police public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had on 15th August 2025 faked his own abduction and sent a text message to his family, demanding a ransom of ₦20 million for his supposed release.

Ikenga said that, acting on a technology-driven intelligence, he was arrested in his harbour in Rivers State.

The PPRO stated that the Command assured diligent investigations into the case to ensure that justice is served.

 

