2027: Nasarawa APC declares support, loyalty to Governor Sule

DAVID DARI CHRISTOPHER, Nasarawa

Leaders and stakeholders from the Nasarawa South Senatorial District have resolved to stand firmly behind Governor Abdullahi Sule, declaring that they are waiting for his guidance on who to support during the 2027 election.

This commitment was the central message at a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from the zone, which held at the Government House on Monday.

Stakeholders from Nasarawa South, under the leadership of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, declared their loyalty to Governor Sule, insisting that they are ready to support him once he shows the direction on who will succeed him come 2027.

The stakeholders agreed that since the creation of the state, each of the three zones has always contested for the governorship election and as such, it is wrong to bar anybody from aspiring to become governor of the state.

In his opening remarks as Chairman of the occasion, Senator Al-makura said the zone supports every aspirant’s constitutional right to contest, whether zoning is discussed or not, emphasizing that it is wrong to deny any zone from contesting.

The former governor assured that he is convinced that Governor Sule will choose his successor in the best interest of the people of the state and that Nasarawa South Senatorial District will support his decision.

He, however, appealed for peace among aspirants so that when Governor Sule eventually picks his successor, the party can collectively support that person.

He expressed confidence that the Governor, as a gentleman, will do what is right for the state, with the leaders present to offer counsel.

“Looking back at the 2019 governorship election, nothing contributed more to the success of the election of Governor Sule than the fairness and transparent processes of the primary election.

It is evidently clear that the people of Nasarawa State are not regretting the election of A. A Sule. Because of that, we will also like A. A. Sule to do what we will not approve in bringing his successor,” he said.

State Chairman of the APC, Dr. Aliyu Bello, stated that the purpose of the meeting was to show the Governor that the southern zone is united and will move as a block once a decision is made.

Bello recalled that since the creation of Nasarawa State, governorship contests have always been open to all zones, but the party has always followed the direction of its leader.

He cited the example of the 2019 primaries, where many aspirants contested and, after a fair process, accepted the outcome.

