Troops destroy 9 illegal refineries, arrest 17 oil thieves, recover 45,000 litres of stolen products

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army says it’s troops from the 6 Division, in collaboration with other security agencies, have in a sustained effort against economic saboteurs, recorded significant gains, arresting 17 suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta region.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel, Danjuma Jonah Danjuma disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Danjuma said the troops in recent operations conducted between 8 and 20 September 2025, deactivated 9 illegal refining sites, and recovered over 45,000 litres of stolen products across the region.

He said the troops during the operation discovered a metal storage facility containing over 20,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), three pumping machines, three metering machines, and 25 litres of engine oil around Ogwu Community in Warri South Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State.

Other recovered items include two empty tanks and a 20,000-litre capacity tanker truck with registration number BEN 223 ZW (Edo State), loaded with over 10,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.

In Bayelsa State, Danjuma said, 2 illegal refining sites and 3 dugout pits containing over 7,000 litres of stolen products were destroyed,

around Biseni.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Camry with registration number ASB 71 BG, loaded with over 600 litres of AGO, was intercepted at Okordia in Yenagoa LGA.

In Rivers State, he said, “during a routine patrol around Okarki Community in Ahoada West LGA, troops intercepted a Toyota 4Runner SUV with registration number GBB 331 AE, conveying over 1,600 litres of stolen products.

Items recovered include a 250-metre hose, three-inch metal pipes, and six sacks containing 300 litres of illegally refined AGO.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on sighting the troops.

“Also, at Ogbogolo Community in Ahoada West LGA, troops discovered 23 sacks filled with 690 litres of illegally refined AGO.

At KM 45 in Degema LGA, a wooden boat loaded with stolen products was intercepted. At Obiafor Oil Field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, troops discovered a vandalised portion of the Oando pipeline, along with over 500 litres of stolen condensate.”

In Akwa Ibom State, the troops sustained the operations, combing notorious corridors used by oil thieves to carry out their illegal activities, thereby denying the criminals freedom of action in the State.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2