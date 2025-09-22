Tourism Day: Lagos govt poised to transform 183km beachfronts to attract tourists

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ahead of World Tourism Day, the Lagos State Government is poised to optimize the 183 kilometers of beachfronts on the Atlantic Ocean across the State, noting that tourists are to be attracted into the State.

The State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke-Benson Awoyinka, made the disclosure during a tour of Takwa Bay Beach in Victoria Island.

The Commissioner explained that the assets beaches in Lagos are hidden treasures, noting, “We want to sell Lagos as a market.”

In her address to journalists shortly after the tour, Awoyinka said, “So, we have World Tourism Day coming up and our focus this year is to show what we have in our environment.

“We want to take away from Lagos and what we’re taking away from Lagos this time is beach tourism. The assets we have are hidden treasures, our gems. We want to sell Lagos as a market other than restaurants, nightlife, arts, culinary arts and fashion.

“We also want the world to know that there is a Cancun here, there is a Maldives here that people can visit and our people don’t need to go abroad to have that same experience because we have the most beautiful beachfronts here.

“We have 183 kilometers of beachfronts on the Atlantic Ocean. We have the same thing on the route of the Lagos Creek, the Badagry Creek, but we’re not taking full advantage of it.

“So today we have come here to come and show the world what we have in beach tourism.”

Speaking on her assessment, the Commissioner said, “my assessment here today is that the gem is actually truly real and also like Nigerians generally and as Lagosians, individually, we have not actually taken full advantage of what we have. It’s safe, it is clean, it is serene and well, we’ve spoken to the locals here and we’ve looked at the things that we can do have long sustainability.”

Awoyinka added there will be investments into this place, “So you can actually visit this place and come for a family day out, where we are right now I’ve been told that people have come here to propose to their loved ones so, it means that there are some of these things that we need to showcase to the world, sell to the world.

“We would partner with the locals we’ll partner on transportation we’ll work with the government agencies that are in charge of transportation and make sure that we don’t just use the local banana boats but they can actually use ferries from our Lagferry we’ll do that we’ll do that.

“We’re actually talking about lifeguards tour guides, we’re here with the tourism practitioners so that they can also see what we are seeing and the most important thing is that the stakeholders in the industry and government will not sell but the tour operators would sell.

“So we have the association here with us as well, so that we can all do this discovery together.”

She also stated that the security situation will be improved. “We’ve been told that the forces are here, the Nigerian Navy, the NPA, the Army, they’re here. So it’s a pretty safe environment. So you can be here 24-7 and you will not have any problems with security.”

She therefore stated that basically “what we are going to do here is infrastructural improvement.”

Continuing, Awoyinka recalled, “A month ago, Mr. Governor went to the Ilashe-Ibeche axis, and we have actually handed over a power station to Eko Disco to energize all the residents in that area.

“We’ll look at how we can energize this area as well. It has close proximity to Victoria Land, so I know that it wouldn’t be something that we cannot easily come to a conclusion on in the nearest future.

“So it is a beautiful place. It’s a place that I never even imagined existed. My last time here was when I was a teenager when I would come for Easter. I remember the holidays here. It’s changed pretty much, but we need to bring back the old glory of Takwa-bay. It’s run down compared to what I believe and remember it to be. So with government involvement here, speaking to the various federal government agencies, I think we can bring this treasure back to reality. So we’re going to immediately engage those government agencies so that we can start.”

She maintained people don’t want to bring investments here when the ownership is fluid. “So if they don’t know what ownership belongs here. They don’t even know who to go to, and nobody’s going to invest where there’s no real ownership as to how they can regularize. So we’re going to start that immediately.

“We’re expecting an influx of tourists from next month. As you know, we also have the E1 series coming up and it could have been done here. But the infrastructure is not here. So that infrastructure needs to come here so that the entire beachfront in Lagos will be a sellable market.”

In her comment, the President of Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATO), Mrs Bolaji Mustapha, explained that with the partnership with the State Government, Takwa Bay Beach will be transformed.

“The locals in the community will have to get prepared, how do we bring the locals up through training for them to be ready to receive tourists?” She noted.

Takwa Bay Beach Master, Mr Tolulope Bradly stated that there is adequate security at the beach because of the presence of Navy, Army and Police, saying the support of the government is necessary to make the beach more attractive and sustainable.

He mentioned that there is need for life guards, electricity and transportation, saying with the support of government, all these would be addressed.

