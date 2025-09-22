Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, Sanwo-Olu, others congratulate first Lady @ 65

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos, IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja and CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja with Agency report

President Bola Tinubu with other eminent Nigerians, on Sunday celebrated her wife, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

In a statement he personally signed, the President described Mrs Tinubu as a pillar of love, and strength.

Tinubu noted that the First Lady is more than just a wife but a confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating his path.

Tinubu said, “As you celebrate your 65th birthday today, I honour not only the love of my life, but also a woman whose quiet strength and enduring grace have been my steadying anchor. Through every season, from the long years of struggle and political exile, to leadership responsibilities, you have stood firmly by my side with dignity, patience, and devotion that words can scarcely express.

“You are more than my wife. You are my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path. In you, our children and grandchildren see the example of compassion and faith, and in you, our nation sees the true strength of womanhood; resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm.

“Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know. In every sacrifice you made quietly, in every burden you carried without complaint, you have served this country as surely as I have, not from the podium, but from the heart of our home.

“Today, as your husband, I thank God for your life, health, and unwavering love. As your President, I salute you as the First Lady whose warmth and empathy continue to touch millions of lives across our land. And as your lifelong companion, I say that I love you more than ever, and am blessed every day by your presence. Your love is a treasure I hold dear.

“Happy 65th birthday, Oluremi. May the years ahead be filled with joy, peace, and the fulfilment you so richly deserve,” the President wrote.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has felicitated with the First Lady on her birthday.

In his birthday message to the first lady on Sunday, Shettima described her as a symbol of womanhood, strength, and compassion.

”Our dear First Lady and inestimable mother of our great nation, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Happy 65th birthday, Ma.

”Words cannot define what this day means to us all – from my family, staff, and indeed the entire nation. 65 may be a figure but to us, it is a reflection of countless years of brilliant motherhood.

”It is an exemplary service to nationhood, and a reflection of the brilliance, compassion, and unwavering support that a First Lady can provide to her husband and an entire nation.”

He said that when the history of Nigeria and in particular, President Bola Tinubu’s administration is written, the name of the first lady would be inscribed in gold.

”You have earned it with your passion, good heart, service, sense of decorum, and strength that you have brought to bear on our nation’s development and progress.

”Your sense of unity and upliftment of humanity is legendary. You have touched millions of lives through your Renewed Hope Initiative, which reverberates across the nation.”

Shettima noted that the first lady’s empathy has touched countless lives, adding that her commitment to women’s empowerment, youth development, education, and empowerment of the needy remains a testament to her enduring legacy.

”As you celebrate this milestone birthday, we honour your quiet strength, resilience, and devotion to our great nation.

”Your partnership with President Bola Tinubu has been a beacon of hope for many. You have made a tremendous impact on the lives of Nigerians.”

In the same vein, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has eulogized the Wife of the President and Mother of the Nation, describing her as a “Pillar of love and strength to the husband, the less privileged and nation at large”.

The Senate President, in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, described the First Lady, who turned 65 yesterday, September 21, 2025, as a radiation of love and a philanthropist of note.

“Your Excellency, our dear Mother of the Nation, Wife of the President and First Lady of the Nation, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON is a loving mother, the pillar of love and strength to the husband, the downtrodden and the nation at large.

“You’ve proven time and again, that love and the milk of kindness flow endlessly in your veins. Right from when you served as the First Lady of Lagos State, later as a Senator and now as First Lady of the Nation, your goodwill and undiluted love have been well acknowledged, especially through the Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment Programme,” Akpabio said.

He also applauded the First Lady for “providing the desired home support and love that gives her husband, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR that desired impetus to serve the nation effectively.”

“On behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the entire National Assembly, my family, and constituents, I extend warmest congratulations to you on your 65th birthday. Your life has been a testament to dedication, compassion, and service to our great nation,” Akpabio said.

He further eulogised Mrs Tinubu, saying: “As a seasoned politician, Senator, and First Lady, your contributions to women’s empowerment, youth development, and education are invaluable. Your commitment to humanitarian causes and philanthropy has positively impacted countless lives.”

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his warm wishes to Nigeria’s First Lady, describing her as a compassionate and strong-willed individual who has been a pillar of support to President Bola Tinubu through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which has impacted millions of Nigerians positively.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said Lagos is proud to celebrate Senator Tinubu at 65 following her dedicated service to Lagos State as First Lady and member of the Senate for 12 years.

He said Nigeria’s First Lady’s selfless dedication to public service has continued to shine since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, noting that she has used her office to impact the lives of many Nigerians, especially women.

Sanwo-Olu, who praised the First Lady for her tireless efforts in addressing the needs of women and children through various empowerment programmes and projects, said the Renewed Hope Initiative, which she championed, has provided relief and support to families across the country.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the entire people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady and the wife of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a great ambassador of our dear State. She has served the State passionately as First Lady for eight years and as a member of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly for three consecutive terms without any blemish.

“We are proud of her achievements in both private and public offices. Her contributions to the development of both Lagos and Nigeria are commendable. We celebrate Senator Oluremi Tinubu today and always for her kindness, advocacy for social justice, and philanthropic endeavours.

“As our Amazon, Senator Oluremi Tinubu turns 65, I pray for God’s continued guidance and good health for her. God will give her more strength and grace to render more service to humanity and our dear country, Nigeria.”

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Bishop Prof Stephen Adegbite has extolled the virtues of the Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

In his birthday message, Bishop Adegbite described the First Lady as the indisputable Mother of the nation and the Esther of our time.

He further described her as a quintessential leader, a pacesetter, the first First Lady in the history of the nation who, according to him, is a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the first to occupy the exalted office as an ordained Minister of God.

Bishop Adegbite emphasized that posterity will be kind to her for her invaluable contributions to the growth of this nation, especially in this current democratic dispensation.

According to the statement signed by the Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka stated that the NCPC boss said , “your unwavering support to Mr President is palpable even to the blind.”

Meanwhile, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has also celebrated the First Lady.

Senator Barau, in a congratulatory message to the First Lady, hailed her contribution to nation-building through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

“I join all Nigerians and other well-wishers worldwide in congratulating Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, on the occasion of her 65th birthday celebration today.

“A patriotic Nigerian par excellence, Her Excellency’s contribution to the entrenchment of democracy in the country has been immense, sterling and novel.

‘With her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Her Excellency, the mother of the nation, has been making a significant contribution to tackling the challenges facing our country since 2023.”

Also Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), the chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, has also congratulated the First Lady, Senator Adeola Olamilekan, describing her as a true mother of the nation.

In a statement congratulating the first lady for her new age and the many firsts in her life, including thrice consecutively elected female Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the only woman to be a first lady at the state and federal level, Senator Adeola stated that Senator Tinubu is a blessing to many individuals, including himself as well as to the Nigerian nation.

“I want to heartily rejoice with Her Excellency, Senator Tinubu who I regard as my mother on this joyous landmark occasion. I thank God for her life and all she does for me, others and the nation. She is truly a patriotic Nigerian who has contributed immensely to the development of the nation” he stated.

Adeola commended the first lady for her various humanitarian efforts to the women folks, the underprivileged and distressed Nigerians across the nation adding that her role in the faithful implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda through her Renewed Hope Initiative(RHI) programmes in various sector is a major contribution to national development.

He prayed for long life in good health with divine wisdom to continue to excel and contribute to humanitarian and national development.

Similarly, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, while paying glowing tributes to Senator Remi Tinubu said, “We celebrate your many remarkable accomplishments as the ever-gracious and supportive wife of our esteemed leader and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We are immensely proud of your enduring contributions to nation-building, your compassion for humanity, and your inspiring service to our country.

“As a true Amazon, you have consistently exemplified humility, resilience, and a deep sense of duty. Your unwavering commitment to public service, your leadership in preserving progressive democratic ideals, and your tireless efforts in championing the cause of the vulnerable stand as a lasting testament to your legacy.

“Through your impactful humanitarian interventions and purposeful initiatives, you have touched countless lives and uplifted the most disadvantaged in our society.

“On this joyous occasion, we join your family, friends, associates, and innumerable well-wishers in offering prayers for your continued good health, strength, and fulfilment.”

