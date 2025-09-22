Senator Orji Kalu awards Doctorate, Masters scholarships to 3 Nigerians in Chinese University

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Chairman of the School of International Education SIE, Professor LI Qifang has presided over the opening ceremony of the Orientation Education of 2025 International Students scholarship at Beijing University of Chemical Technology BUCT, Changping North Campus

The high-profile event facilitated by the Orji Uzor Kalu OUK Foundation in partnership with the Chinese Embassy was coordinated by Teacher Claire, Counselor of SIE and a host of other renowned professors

The undergraduates, masters and doctoral students were well tutored by resource persons on residence permit by the China Customs, living allowance, comprehensive medical insurance and several other rules and regulations governing BUCT to ensure they have a well-guided experience, hitch free stay on campus while studying in Beijing.

The organizers and beneficiaries had the opportunity to interact and also get to know other nationals from different countries like the USA, UK, Russia, Italy, Chile, Peru, Turkey, Indonesia, India, Laos, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Thailand, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Guinea (Conakry) Congo and Chad. It was an awesome experience.

Emmanuel Odoemelam from Eziama Nneato Umunneochi LGA Abia State who is one of the Ph.D awardees in a statement expressed profound appreciation to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chairman Senate Committee on Southeast Development Commission SEDC, for his very strong recommendation, contributions, support and sponsorship in partnership with the Chinese Government towards making the scholarship a reality.

