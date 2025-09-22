25.1 C
Lagos
September 22, 2025
Trending now

Access Bank launches Womenpreneur Pitch-a-Ton 2025 program

Osun residents groan over effects of 7-month closure of LGAs amid APC,…

Red Cross, NGOs mark world clean-up day with community sanitation exercise in…

Meeting with all indigenous contractors association of Nigeria in Abuja

Speaker Tajudeen seeks medical exchanges, investments, others as Cuba strengthens parliamentary ties…

Senator Orji Kalu awards Doctorate, Masters scholarships to 3 Nigerians in Chinese…

Moniepoint CEO champions financial inclusion, says future of African’s finance ‘ll be…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 22, 2025

APTAN raise alarm over alleged extortion from Ooni’s palace

Ondo workers demand N256,950 as new minimum wage

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Senator Orji Kalu awards Doctorate, Masters scholarships to 3 Nigerians in Chinese University

by Peter Anayo0162

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

Chairman of the School of International Education SIE, Professor LI Qifang has presided over the opening ceremony of the Orientation Education of 2025 International Students scholarship at Beijing University of Chemical Technology BUCT, Changping North Campus

The high-profile event facilitated by the Orji Uzor Kalu OUK Foundation in partnership with the Chinese Embassy was coordinated by Teacher Claire, Counselor of SIE and a host of other renowned professors

The undergraduates, masters and doctoral students were well tutored by resource persons on residence permit by the China Customs, living allowance, comprehensive medical insurance and several other rules and regulations governing BUCT to ensure they have a well-guided experience, hitch free stay on campus while studying in Beijing.

The organizers and beneficiaries had the opportunity to interact and also get to know other nationals from different countries like the USA, UK, Russia, Italy, Chile, Peru, Turkey, Indonesia, India, Laos, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Thailand, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Guinea (Conakry) Congo and Chad. It was an awesome experience.

Emmanuel Odoemelam from Eziama Nneato Umunneochi LGA Abia State who is one of the Ph.D awardees in a statement expressed profound appreciation to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chairman Senate Committee on Southeast Development Commission SEDC, for his very strong recommendation, contributions, support and sponsorship in partnership with the Chinese Government towards making the scholarship a reality.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Supreme Court Didn’t Reinstate Amaewhule, 26 Others as Assembly members, Rivers Govt Insists

Editor

Gov Adeleke’s 2nd Anniversary: Adigun congratulates Adeleke….. Says his administration brings peace, stability, infrastructural development to Osu

Bisiriyu Olaoye

UNICEF, PRUWASSA donates Sato pans to over 800 vulnerable households in Riyom LGA as Plateau makes progress in ODF status

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO