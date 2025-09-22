Rivers Police arrest 3 kidnappers over murder of victim despite collecting N6.9m ransom

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command says it’s operatives have arrested three suspected kidnappers who allegedly killed one of their victims after collecting a ransom of N6.9 million.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in Rivers State, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, made this known to newsmen in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Iringe-Koko, who identified the suspects as Hassan Mohammed, Bello Abubakar and Yusuf Ahmed from Borno, Sokoto and Bauchi States, respectively, said investigation into the kidnap of one Humphrey Wagbara from Igwuruta-Atali in Ikwerre local government area of the state led to their arrests.

“On 26th August, 2025, the Rivers State Police Command received a distressing report, suggesting the kidnapping of one Humphrey Wagbara, ‘m’ of Igwuruta-Atali.

“Operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex, acting on this information and in a daring and coordinated operation on 19th September, 2025, at about 0200hrs, arrested three suspects at different locations in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas of the State in connection with the kidnapping of the victim.”

The PPRO said the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to multiple kidnappings in the state, including the abduction of Onwuli Jude and Nwabueze Nchekwube at School Road, Igwuruta-Atali, where they collected a ransom of N6,900,000 before killing the victim.

Among their past kidnappings, according to SP Iringe-Koko, include that of one Mercy Chinyere, for whom they collected a ransom of ₦3,500,000 before releasing her.

She said, “Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one G-3 rifle with Breech Number 10398, one magazine, one Itel phone belonging to Humphrey Wagbara, a kidnapped victim, three short daggers, one jack knife and one stainless short knife.”

The PPRO further noted that the suspects and exhibits were currently in Police custody, while the police are currently tracking other fleeing members of the syndicate and searching for additional weapons.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2