September 22, 2025
APTAN raise alarm over alleged extortion from Ooni’s palace

Ondo workers demand N256,950 as new minimum wage

Red Cross, NGOs mark world clean-up day with community sanitation exercise in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0118

As part of activities to commemorate the 2025 World Clean-Up Day, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), Lagos State Branch, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Division, Trinity Secondary School Unit, in partnership with Ajegunle Eko Green Initiative, Rhoda Havens Network, Big Vision Africa, and Trinity Spare Parts Market Dealers Association, organised a community sanitation exercise at the Trinity Spare Parts Market and its environs.

The clean-up covered the Industrial Road axis, extending to the Trinity Police Station in the Trinity/Ibafon Community, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos.

The exercise focused on clearing blocked drainages and removing waste along the busy route used daily by heavy trucks and other vehicles. This effort was targeted at preventing floods, a recurring challenge in the area during rainfall.

Beyond the clean-up, volunteers also engaged market men and women on the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment to enhance business activities within the community.

The initiative, which has now become a regular feature for the Trinity Secondary School Unit, was led by Instructor Ndifreke Ettong, Divisional Secretary of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Division and Vice Principal (Administration) of Trinity Secondary School.

Ettong commended the students and members of the Junior Red Cross (JRC) and Voluntary Aid Detachments (VADs) who turned out in large numbers, noting that such humanitarian activities instill lifelong values in teenagers.

“We are raising a generation that understands that community service, health, and environmental sustainability are all interconnected,” he said.

The exercise also served as an avenue to raise awareness and mobilise new members into the Red Cross, in line with the NRCS directive for each division to recruit at least 500 members.

According to the organizers, the Trinity exercise is the first phase of the clean-up campaign in Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA. Other key locations, including the popular Boundary Market and the Automobiles Market at Berger, have already been mapped out for subsequent sanitation projects.

 

