Projects Execution Accountability: House demand payment details from Accountant-General

.. Task Contractors on works authenticity

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi to provide the spreadsheet detailing the payments made to contractors as part of the N2.4 trillion approval for payment by the government for project implementation.

The demand followed the disclosure by the Office of the Accountant-General that about N2.4 trillion has been approved for payment to contractors.

Similarly, the green chamber also charged the contractors on project authenticity, emphasizing the need for scrutiny to ensure that payments were made for legitimate and completed projects, stressing that the contractors must ensure that projects paid for were “jobs well done” and not just for “a piece of paper or a certificate of completion.”

The aim essentially is to prevent situations where payments are made for projects that do not benefit citizens.

The parliament spoke through its Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Budget implementation, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, after a marathon meeting with the leadership and membership of the Association of Indegenous Contractors of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

Recall that on the heels of the street protests previously embarked upon by the contractors over months of unpaid fees after project implementation, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON set up the committee to interface with all the parties and stakeholders involved.

The Committee first met on September 4, 2025 and brokered a truce, necessitating the payment of 25% of the fees.

It later announced a subsequent appraisal meeting on September 21, 2025.

At the meeting on Sunday, the Director of Funds in the Office of the Accountant-General confirmed that N2.4 trillion had been approved for payment.

He also revealed that the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has further approved an extra N760 billion for warrant and cash backing for the remaining months, bringing the total to about N3.1 trillion.

The Deputy Speaker who chaired the House Committee, expressed commendation for the government’s approvals for payment of contractors amidst economic stress.

Briefing Journalists at the end of the session that lasted about 4 hours, Kalu said that a follow-up meeting has been scheduled for October 5, 2025 for further appraisal of the agreement between the government and contractors.

He said: “You may recall we had the first meeting on the 4th of September, born out of the desire to attend to what took them to the streets, because they were protesting, blocking the Ministry of Finance. For days, they were on the streets and we needed to show them that we are the People’s Parliament, that what bothers them, bothers us. So, the House, in the wisdom of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, PhD, decided that I should chair a committee, a special committee, to look at what was the issue with the payment of these contractors.

“So, we decided to use the instrument of legislative diplomacy to do an intervention, which actually worked. We succeeded in getting them out of the streets after so much negotiation on the phone, and we brought them here and hosted them with an invitation extended to the Ministry of Finance. The Minister of Finance was here himself. The Accountant General was here himself. The Permanent Secretary of Special Duties in the Ministry of Finance, all of them were here. And we were able to narrow the problem of the contractors into three areas.

“So, we decided that we’ll be gathering again in two weeks, which is today, to have an appraisal of how compliance has been done on both sides. Indigenous contractors of Nigeria are leaving the streets, not going back to the streets, and not protesting, and on the side of the government, taking steps to fulfill those three issues that we agreed to take care of.

“So, today, the Ministry of Finance was represented by the legal adviser, and the Accountant General’s office was represented by the Director of Funds, as well as the Chief of Staff to the Accountant General, only because the Minister of Finance and the Accountant General were invited to the Villa to take care of issues, also on the bid to proffer solutions to this problem that we ae handling. So they apologized but monitored the session through the phone.

“During the appraisal, we were able to find out that, according to them, 25% of the payments as agreed have been done within the two weeks, and they also said nothing has been done about the cash back and the warrant for the remaining months that they complained about, but they accepted that on the issue of batch numbers, the Ministry and the Accountant General have complied in full, 100% which means the batch number issue has been removed, 25% have been achieved within two weeks, and the cash back and the warrant was not handled.

“We invited the bureaucrats to respond to that, and they said, yes, they have about N2.4 trillion that was approved for payment, and out of this amount, they have paid up, leaving only 160 billion unpaid out of N2.4 trillion.

It’s commendable that this government has approved such an amount of money, and that in one year phase of our stress, economic stress, for the government to approve N2.4 trillion for payment of contractors is a great step towards the right direction, and I thank the President through the Minister of Finance.

“But in addition, he stated that approval has been granted for the third issue, which was the warrant and cash backing of the remaining months, which they said has not been taken care of, that was at zero percent level.

So that also gladdened their heart that the administration, beyond approving what they requested, which was May and June cash backing and warrants, that the administration, through the Minister of Finance, has approved warrants and cash backing from May, June, July, August, and even up to September, the month that we are in.

And when they were asked how much, they said they have about N760 billion approved to take care of what is outstanding within this, in addition to the N2.4 trillion, which brings it to about N3.1 trillion.

“Within eight or nine months of this government, under the reform we are going through, and the stress we are going through, to be able to approve this amount of money for the payment of contractors shows that the government is a listening government.

So, they left here today feeling satisfied that steps are being taken in the right direction, that we have not gotten there yet, but we are taking steps to get there.

“But one of the things I sent them with was my charge to the Accountant General’s office to give us the spreadsheet of those they have paid.

We need to see how the government has paid N2.4 trillion, and see people who are still standing on the street saying that the government is not paying.

It’s not giving the government a good image. How can we pay N2.4 trillion into the system and the same contractors are on the street?

So, we want to verify and investigate to know whether these are the people who are paid, or the people who are claiming that they have worked.

“I gave them a charge also: on the part of the government, we are putting the pressure on government to pay up, but on their part, they should ensure that what the government is paying for is a job well done.

The government is not paying for a piece of paper or a certificate of completion when the jobs are not done.

We told them it would be wickedness to claim that a hospital has been built and lives have been lost because there’s no hospital to attend to people, that schools have been built when students are learning under trees, that roads, farm roads, have been built when post-harvest destruction is still on the increase because there’s no way to bring those things down.

“That was my charge to them, so that let us demand what we have worked for, because the principle of ‘let him that work, let him be paid’ should apply.

But at the same time, we don’t want ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’—people who have done nothing are paid, and people who are doing something are not paid.

“So, we want to be able to use our office, the instrument of legislature, to investigate that list and to find out that they are not complaining when they have been paid, or those who have been paid are not the ones that are supposed to be paid.

That, we will find out in the course of two weeks. We have agreed to meet again on the 5th of October for another appraisal of our agreement.

So, it’s like post-agreement scrutiny, both on the side of the government and on the side of the contractors. So, that was what we discussed today. Thank you.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2