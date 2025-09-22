Ondo workers demand N256,950 as new minimum wage

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ondo State Council and its affiliated unions have formally asked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the immediate increase in the minimum wage for Ondo State workers to ₦256,950 .

At present, the state government is paying ₦73,00 as the minimum wage to Workers.

The NLC said the existing minimum wage is insufficient to meet workers’ needs amid rising economic challenges in the country.

A letter dated September 19, 2025, and signed by State Chairman Comrade Ademola Olapade and State Secretary Comrade Akin Sunday, the NLC also called for an increase in pension for retirees in the state.

In the letter, the NLC commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for the timely payment of salaries and pensions, as well as the promotion of deserving workers.

The letter reads,’ We write on behalf of the workers and pensioners of Ondo State to urgently demand a comprehensive upward review of the minimum wage in the state.

“This demand arises from compelling economic realities, including inflation, currency devaluation, and the rising costs of food, housing, transportation, and healthcare, which have significantly diminished the value of wages.

“Despite the economic downturn, Ondo State, an oil-producing region, has seen a substantial increase in its internally generated revenue (IGR) and federal allocations due to improved oil earnings.

“During the last minimum wage negotiation, the Ondo State Government committed to reviewing worker welfare in light of any upward shift in the state’s revenue profile.”

The NLC made reference to Imo State’s recent decision to approve a new minimum wage of ₦104,000 for its workers, asserting that this progressive measure should set a precedent for Ondo State as well.

“We believe it is only fair and reasonable for Ondo State, rich in oil resources, to lead in establishing progressive standards for worker compensation. It is unacceptable for our workers and pensioners to receive wages that do not reflect the state’s financial status,” the letter stressed further.

The NLC re-emphazized that workers are crucial to governance and economic productivity, and pensioners deserve dignity in their retirement years.

The NLC consequently demanded an immediate review of the minimum wage to ₦256,950, to reflect the current economic conditions.

